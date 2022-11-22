ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling

COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday

Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia’s homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter, and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Arrest made after multiple shots fired at west Columbia property

COLUMBIA − A man was arrested after a shooting occurred in west Columbia Friday night. Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was identified as Columbia resident Nicholas Dean Brunda,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals

COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community. "Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Nov. 25

Power restored after outage affects over 5,000 Columbia residents. More than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night. The outage continued for about an hour before Columbia Water and Light crews restored power. "We were just sitting in the dark, acting like the 1800s lit up with candles," Columbia resident...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Mid-Missouri art gallery showcases Ukrainian art

BOONVILLE - The 401 Gallery in Boonville is bringing art from Ukraine to Mid-Missouri. The gallery had its grand opening on Nov. 19. The gallery showcases mainly Ukrainian art, but also has pieces from artists from the Kansas City area. The art gallery was originally located in Parkville, Mo., where...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big over Houston Christian, improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2013

COLUMBIA - DeAndre Gholston's season high 22 points helped Missouri remain undefeated as the Tigers earned a 105-69 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have now recorded at least 20 assists in every game they've played this season after compiling 28 of them against the Huskies. Head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates credited his players' willingness to share the basketball each game.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks defeats Bowling Green, advances to state title game

Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons. The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for two first-half touchdowns, helping his team...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

