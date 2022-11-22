Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling
COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
KOMU
Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
KOMU
Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday
Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia’s homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter, and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
KOMU
Two people killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City early Saturday morning. Police have identified Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, as the two victims. The two are both from Jefferson City. Damien L. Davis, 35, of Kansas City,...
KOMU
Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
KOMU
Arrest made after multiple shots fired at west Columbia property
COLUMBIA − A man was arrested after a shooting occurred in west Columbia Friday night. Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was identified as Columbia resident Nicholas Dean Brunda,...
KOMU
Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
KOMU
Endangered person advisory canceled after missing girl found in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been canceled after 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on Nov. 22. The advisory was canceled Saturday morning. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, the original incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at...
KOMU
The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community. "Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Nov. 25
Power restored after outage affects over 5,000 Columbia residents. More than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night. The outage continued for about an hour before Columbia Water and Light crews restored power. "We were just sitting in the dark, acting like the 1800s lit up with candles," Columbia resident...
KOMU
Local business celebrates 11th anniversary in the midst of holiday sales
JEFFERSON CITY- The Snob Shop is a retail-resale shop located off Missouri Blvd. In addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small business Saturday, the store is also celebrating its 11-year anniversary. Beginning of the year, the store switched locations from High Street to Missouri Blvd. to help accommodate the...
KOMU
New Mid-Missouri art gallery showcases Ukrainian art
BOONVILLE - The 401 Gallery in Boonville is bringing art from Ukraine to Mid-Missouri. The gallery had its grand opening on Nov. 19. The gallery showcases mainly Ukrainian art, but also has pieces from artists from the Kansas City area. The art gallery was originally located in Parkville, Mo., where...
KOMU
Missouri wins big over Houston Christian, improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2013
COLUMBIA - DeAndre Gholston's season high 22 points helped Missouri remain undefeated as the Tigers earned a 105-69 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have now recorded at least 20 assists in every game they've played this season after compiling 28 of them against the Huskies. Head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates credited his players' willingness to share the basketball each game.
KOMU
Blair Oaks defeats Bowling Green, advances to state title game
Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons. The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for two first-half touchdowns, helping his team...
KOMU
Mizzou takes back Battle Line Trophy from Arkansas to become bowl eligible
COLUMBIA - Missouri came into its final regular season game searching for bowl eligibility and trying to reclaim the Battle Line Trophy. The Tigers killed two birds with one stone, qualifying for a bowl game and taking back the trophy from the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 29-27 victory. "We wanted...
KOMU
Josh Taylor will not return as Mizzou head volleyball coach next season
Josh Taylor will not return as Missouri's volleyball coach next season, sources told KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sunday. An official announcement from the school is expected soon. The Tigers just finished the season with a 9-19 record after a 3-0 loss on the road at Mississippi State...
