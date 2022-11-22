ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans pondering the difference between ‘understandable’ and ‘justified’

This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler has a talent for creating villains that are a little too reasonable for the audience to actively root against them. After Erik Killmonger in Black Panther had everyone struggling to pick a side, Wakanda Forever‘s Namor is now sparking debate about the validity of his actions.
Looper

Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
TheDailyBeast

Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set

Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed

Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne Talks Referencing One of Chadwick Boseman’s Finest Moments

[This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was certainly caught off guard when Letitia Wright’s Shuri showed up on her doorstep at MIT. The Wakandan princess needed answers about one of Riri’s inventions, and she ultimately came away impressed by another young woman who possesses the same genius-level intellect. In the process, Riri said the line “to be young, gifted and Black,” which is a phrase that has quite a legacy, especially during the Civil Rights Movement. The saying originated with 1959’s To Be Young, Gifted and Black: Lorraine Hansberry...
digitalspy.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
411mania.com

Damian Priest Was Asked to Read For a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role

Damian Priest was asked to read for a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE star was asked to read for a “significant role” in the film that, according to sources, was either the main antagonist of Namor or one of the other featured members of Namor’s underwater nation of Talokan.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
AdWeek

When You Can Likely Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted in theaters on Nov. 11. In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against world powers following King T’Challa’s demise. As the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter, the heroes must work to establish a new path for their beloved homeland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy