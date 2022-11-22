Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MBB Game Day: Delaware State
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • The Flames’ Darius McGhee (1,989 points) is 11 points away from 2,000 career points. He is seeking to become the fourth player in school history to reach the milestone. • The Flames downed the Delaware State Hornets 96-60 last season at Liberty Arena...
WBB Game Day: East Carolina
Live Video (ACC Network Extra) • Liberty (2-2) will tip off its third Cavalier Classic appearance by facing East Carolina (4-1), Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena. • Liberty is 1-1 all-time against ECU, with each team winning on its home court (2018-19 at ECU, 2019-20 at Liberty). •...
Jefferson Helps JMU Hold Off Liberty, 67-63
James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson scored 12 of her game-high 20 points during the fourth quarter, including a 10-of-10 effort from the foul line, to help the Dukes withstand numerous Liberty comeback attempts. JMU topped the Lady Flames, 67-63, Wednesday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Liberty’s first road game of the season.
New-No. 2 Flames switch spots with now-No. 4 Rebels following series sweep in Las Vegas
After sweeping UNLV by scores of 6-2 and 5-2 scores on its home ice this past weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traded places with the Skatin’ Rebels (7-5) in Wednesday’s computer rankings, ascending to the No. 2 spot while dropping UNLV to No. 4. Minot State (11-0), a team that swept Liberty in Minot, N.D., in early October, stayed atop the rankings while Adrian College (14-2-1) remained at No. 3. Defending ACHA DI national champion Central Oklahoma still occupies the No. 5 position.
T.J. Green – Adding To The Family
(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on November 26, 2022) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) We are here — the end of the road. I’m in my final year at Liberty. It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for...
Hunt Seat riders Reserve Champions, Western team third at fall semester’s final Region 4 shows
In an IHSA Region 4 show postponed from Oct. 2 by the remnants of Hurricane Ian, Liberty University’s Hunt Seat equestrian team finished as Reserve Champion out of seven teams in the region for the second time in the five shows this fall semester, on Saturday at Haverhill Farm in Ashland, Va., hosted by the University of Richmond.
Liberty University government students meet with top diplomats at Chinese and Swedish Embassies
On Friday, Nov. 18, Liberty University’s Helms School of Government shuttled an International Relations class to the nation’s capital for a unique opportunity to tour the Chinese and Swedish Embassies and engage with the countries’ top diplomats on pressing issues. Liberty has sent government students to Washington,...
