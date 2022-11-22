ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Liberty News

MBB Game Day: Delaware State

LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • The Flames’ Darius McGhee (1,989 points) is 11 points away from 2,000 career points. He is seeking to become the fourth player in school history to reach the milestone. • The Flames downed the Delaware State Hornets 96-60 last season at Liberty Arena...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

WBB Game Day: East Carolina

Live Video (ACC Network Extra) • Liberty (2-2) will tip off its third Cavalier Classic appearance by facing East Carolina (4-1), Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena. • Liberty is 1-1 all-time against ECU, with each team winning on its home court (2018-19 at ECU, 2019-20 at Liberty). •...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Jefferson Helps JMU Hold Off Liberty, 67-63

James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson scored 12 of her game-high 20 points during the fourth quarter, including a 10-of-10 effort from the foul line, to help the Dukes withstand numerous Liberty comeback attempts. JMU topped the Lady Flames, 67-63, Wednesday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Liberty’s first road game of the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Liberty News

New-No. 2 Flames switch spots with now-No. 4 Rebels following series sweep in Las Vegas

After sweeping UNLV by scores of 6-2 and 5-2 scores on its home ice this past weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traded places with the Skatin’ Rebels (7-5) in Wednesday’s computer rankings, ascending to the No. 2 spot while dropping UNLV to No. 4. Minot State (11-0), a team that swept Liberty in Minot, N.D., in early October, stayed atop the rankings while Adrian College (14-2-1) remained at No. 3. Defending ACHA DI national champion Central Oklahoma still occupies the No. 5 position.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

T.J. Green – Adding To The Family

(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on November 26, 2022) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) We are here — the end of the road. I’m in my final year at Liberty. It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy