Top: Shante Teel-Williams, who graduated from Hillhouse in 1995. Bottom: The cheer sisterhood in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Sharp, succinct snaps filled the Floyd Little Athletic Center, the noise rising to the rafters and ringing as it ran into the walls. By the bleachers, two dozen pairs of feet hit the floor all at once. A flurry of hands lifted to chests and clapped. Hips unlocked and swayed. The cheers filled the room, full and musical as the sound carried.
The Wilbur Cross High School football team will have a game with Hillhouse High School on November 24, 2022, 07:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
(November 24, 2022) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Haddam-Killingworth Middle School held its Town Meeting where the following students were recognized for the month of November. Our Cougar Core Value Awards are given to students who exemplify one or more of our Cougar Core Values: Respect, Responsibility, Acceptance,...
A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For the latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, November 24. THANKSGIVING DAY. Friday, November 25. 4th Annual Higganum Holiday Pop-up Market 10:00...
(November 23, 2022) — Perk on Main, at 386 Main Street in Middletown, will host a book signing featuring three local authors on December 11, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Randy Wojnarowicz has spent 27 years in healthcare as an executive focused on serving. Medicaid and Low-Income Medicare...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early thanksgiving celebration in New Haven Tuesday where the non-profit Leadership, Education & Athletics in Partnership (LEAP) hosted kids in the program for their ‘thankful dinner.’ Children gave a short speech about what they were grateful for, before enjoying a thanksgiving meal where most of the food was donated […]
(November 25, 2022) — The Dance Corner in Killingworth presents its fourteenth annual performance of The Winter Follies: A Celebration of the Season Through Song and Dance. The performance is Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Andrews Memorial Town Hall Auditorium on East Main Street in Clinton.
Tax Payers/Voters in attendance: Approximately 140. A Town Meeting was held on November 9, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. at the Volunteer Fire Company, Community Hall, 439 Saybrook Road, Higganum, to consider and act upon the following purpose. The meeting was called to order by First Selectman Robert W. McGarry. Call...
WOODBURY — The UConn women’s basketball program is one of the most famous Division I programs in America. The Huskies conduct intense practices, and that’s reflected by their success. The women’s team practices against a male team during their season. Two Nonnewaug alumni, JD Gengenbach and Jarrett...
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
BOSTON – Callahan Construction Managers announced it has topped off at The Beam in New London, Conn. The project is being developed by RJ Development + Advisors with Svigals + Partners serving as the architect. The Beam is excited to welcome residents when complete and will being pre-leasing in Winter of 2023.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
CT Mirror's Andrew Brown talks about his story on a potential conflict of interest in redevelopment of the State Pier in New London.
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
A teenager from Willimantic has been charged in connection with a noose that was found in a locker room at RAHM High School in Hebron. The find was made last Friday.
I'm getting into the Christmas spirit, I'm actually considering bringing a live Christmas tree into our new place in Torrington. I admit it, I've been Mr. Bah Humbug and acted kind of Grinchy the past couple years, but I'm ready. My hometown and my former hometown are ready to celebrate...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing a Yale graduate student last year in New Haven can now ask a judge to allow him to pay 10% of his $20 million bond in cash, according to an advance opinion released from the Connecticut Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Qinwuan Pan’s legal team filed […]
