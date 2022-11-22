Read full article on original website
Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Plenty of color from mid-autumn and all the way through the winter is the beauty that pansies provide. An array of colors from lavender, cream, purple, wine yellow, orange, white, tan, bronze, burgundy and pink and combined with plenty of dark glossy green foliage to add more contrast to their colors. Pansies are tough as well as winter hardy and they produce floral beauty no matter how cold the weather gets. They will produce blooms even when snow falls. In the cold of late November and all through the winter, limit the amount of water you use on them because this will cause potting medium to freeze in the containers. Many hardwares, garden centers, nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware have plenty of the pansies in stock and in full bloom. Use a few handfuls of peat moss in the potting medium when planting pansies to promote moisture retention. Buy a bag of pansy booster to give pansies a great start. Pansies are available in six- and nine-packs and come in assorted colors and varieties. They can be planted on the porch or deck. Water lightly once every week.
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
Is your AC taking longer to cool a room or running more than usual? It may be time to clean the coils. Here are all the different ways to wash them.
While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
An ancient church supports 17 maple trees that grow on its roof and walls. Surprisingly, only one root, the size of an arm, is visible inside the church. St Theodora church or Agia Theodora Vasta is a tiny Byzantine church in Central Peloponnese, Greece, built in the 11th or 12th century. What’s interesting is that it has 17 maple trees, each over 30 meters tall, growing on its roof and walls.
Winter sowing is a great way to get a head start on summer flowers and even some vegetables. Using gallon-size plastic jugs, you can create just the right conditions for seeds to germinate and start growing. The process works best for seeds that require a chill period and are frost tolerant during the germination process. Think about annuals that often reseed in the garden in subsequent years, or with planting instructions that indicate you can direct sow in fall or early spring. ...
Since you probably spend most of your time indoors, a houseplant is a good way of enjoying nature's goodness at home. Here are 30 ways to decorate with plants.
Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
With these tips, your plants can happily decorate your home, the rental walls will remain puncture free, and you won't jeopardize your deposit.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Now that Thanksgiving week is here, it’s also time to think about that Christmas tree.
