The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Another La Niña expected this winter - Here's what its means for the Ohio Valley
This is an unusual occurrence and doesn’t happen too often, but it's the third straight winter we'll have one. We’re well into autumn, but winter is already on the mind. The Climate Prediction Center’s recently released their initial winter forecast for 2022 into 2023. La Niña conditions...
A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001
We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Big warm-up precedes a wind burst cold front late in weekend
It looks like we have some remarkable weather coming for early November. We are going to start with a strong warm-up over the next few days. A rapidly strengthening storm system may bring an abrupt burst of wind Saturday night or Sunday. Tuesday through Thursday look like great weather to...
First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! Unseasonably cold & gusty
Bundle up! It'll be an unseasonably cold finish to the weekend with temps staying in the 30s today.With a biting wind gusting 30+ mph at times, it'll feel like the 20s out there despite plenty of sunshine.There's a chance of some passing flurries or snow showers in the mountains far north and west. Most activity will be weakening by the time it gets into our area.Tonight will be the coldest yet this season with widespread lows in the 20s ... even teens in the northwest 'burbs! Skies will remain mostly clear, and the wind should relax some after sunset.Monday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the low 40s. That's still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. While it'll still be breezy, it won't be quite as harsh. Peak gusts will top out around 25 mph in the afternoon.We'll see a gradual warming trend into midweek as it stays quiet for any holiday travel. Thanksgiving itself looks dry before rain moves in Friday.
Cold front sets the stage for blustery, more bitter end to weekend
It's been a pleasant but cold day across the Valley as we tapped into the a much chillier airmass from the north. Our wind has more of a SW component which attempted to warm us up but we still stayed well below normal. High pressure has briefly taken over and that also brought the sunshine back but it will be short-lived. Another cold front is positioned to our west and that moves in overnight. It'll still be clear for the first half of the night and that will lead to the coldest air of the season. Lows will dip into the low to middle 20s so make sure you bundle up if you're heading out late tonight or early tomorrow.
Thanksgiving travel forecast: Warming temps, but rain chances
Thanksgiving week is here and so is travel season! Meteorologist Brandon Spinner has you covered on what to expect as you go over the river and through the woods to Grandma's house!
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
Temps Warming For Thanksgiving, and Rain Possible For the Iron Bowl
Tonight: Expect a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures not as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Deep South on Tuesday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers. However, many of you will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Any rain will end on Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.
Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations
The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and more people asking as we move through September and October. Before answering that question, there is something very important you need to understand: the big difference between a forecast and a seasonal outlook. A forecast is a specific...
More snow, freezing temps coming after surprise snowfall
The surprise snowfall we received yesterday was just a taste of the winter weather that’s headed our way over the next several days. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says it’s going to get unseasonably cold:
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
