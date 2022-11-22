ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! Unseasonably cold & gusty

Bundle up! It'll be an unseasonably cold finish to the weekend with temps staying in the 30s today.With a biting wind gusting 30+ mph at times, it'll feel like the 20s out there despite plenty of sunshine.There's a chance of some passing flurries or snow showers in the mountains far north and west. Most activity will be weakening by the time it gets into our area.Tonight will be the coldest yet this season with widespread lows in the 20s ... even teens in the northwest 'burbs! Skies will remain mostly clear, and the wind should relax some after sunset.Monday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the low 40s. That's still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. While it'll still be breezy, it won't be quite as harsh. Peak gusts will top out around 25 mph in the afternoon.We'll see a gradual warming trend into midweek as it stays quiet for any holiday travel. Thanksgiving itself looks dry before rain moves in Friday.
WGAL

Cold front sets the stage for blustery, more bitter end to weekend

It's been a pleasant but cold day across the Valley as we tapped into the a much chillier airmass from the north. Our wind has more of a SW component which attempted to warm us up but we still stayed well below normal. High pressure has briefly taken over and that also brought the sunshine back but it will be short-lived. Another cold front is positioned to our west and that moves in overnight. It'll still be clear for the first half of the night and that will lead to the coldest air of the season. Lows will dip into the low to middle 20s so make sure you bundle up if you're heading out late tonight or early tomorrow.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS42.com

Temps Warming For Thanksgiving, and Rain Possible For the Iron Bowl

Tonight: Expect a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures not as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Deep South on Tuesday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers. However, many of you will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Any rain will end on Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE

