Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals: Games, Consoles, and Accessories
Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
PlayStation Store Black Friday deals see PS5 games crash to just $4
Black Friday deals have arrived at the PlayStation Store — and several of the best PS5 games just crashed to new lowest prices ever.
The Xbox Series S is on sale right now for Black Friday
In honor of Black Friday, and to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping, you can grab Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S at its lowest price ever.
TechRadar
Sony AU is throwing in a free PS5 with select OLED TVs for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation, you might now have your greatest chance! In this hot Black Friday deal, you can grab a PS5 bundle paired with one of Sony’s top TVs at a discount. The Sony A80K OLED TV in its 55- and 65-inch screen sizes comes with a PS5 that's paired with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, at a price that includes the PS5 bundle at a hefty discount – or totally free!
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
UPDATE: TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2022, 12PM GMT – Eleven retailers currently have the PS5 disc edition console in stock, PlayStation Direct has the standalone PS5 console in stock, but we expect it to sell out quickly. Most retailers are selling the PS5 as part of a bundle, but you might be able to find some standalone consoles at Argos if you’re lucky. Read on for the latest PS5 deals available and where to buy the console in the UK ahead of Black Friday.It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two...
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just around the corner, and, for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsThe...
Gamespot
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals Available Now (November 23)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There are seriously hundreds of notable PS5 Black Friday deals available right now, including plenty of deals on some of the best PlayStation exclusives. Even better? Many of these games are on sale for their lowest prices ever. With all major retailers offering steep discounts on PlayStation games and accessories, it can be hard to find the best deals. To help, we've rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals available now. We'll continue to update this list as more Black Friday PlayStation deals pop up.
Gamespot
Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games
With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.
Gamespot
Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday
If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays. The PlayStation DualSense...
Gamespot
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
US News and World Report
Black Friday Doorbuster: Here's how to score an Xbox Series S now for only $235
When you use our links to buy products, U.S. News may earn a commission but that in no way affects our editorial independence. Grabbing a deal on a gaming console like the Xbox during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is almost a sport. Offers go fast and any discount is a good discount. If you see one, it's best to jump on it as quickly as possible. Right now Dell is offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $234.99, which is currently $15 less than other retailers. Overall that’s $65 under the normal price for this popular video game system. This is part of Dell’s early Black Friday sale.
Gamespot
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
intheknow.com
The 18 best Black Friday laptop deals to shop from Amazon, Walmart and Target — as low as $99
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Laptops are some of the most sought-after tech...
Business Insider
Nintendo's Black Friday Switch bundle includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Among the gaming deals available this Black Friday, Nintendo is offering a special deal on their wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. Starting today, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
Gamespot
Black Friday Deal: Get 3 Months Of HBO Max For $6
HBO Max is currently offering three months of the ad-supported plan for only $6--a significant discount from what would be $30 at the standard $10/month price. The offer is only available to new and returning customers. So if you have an active subscription, this deal can't be applied to your account.
Gamespot
Our Favorite TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X Gets A Great Black Friday Discount
For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
Gamespot
Get One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Massive Discount
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset is only $100 right now instead of $180. This is a great deal, and it's available at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets in its price range. The headset design is sleek and unobtrusive--a boon for those who also want to use the headset for work on Zoom calls and want something lowkey. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's battery also lasts for 24 hours, and the mic is detachable.
Comments / 0