FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
penbaypilot.com
Thomas A. Bosica, Jr., notice
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas A. Bosica, Jr., 75, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, January 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., where a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of Tom’s service will be available at the following link: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/thomas-bosica-jr.
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Another November
Forty-three years ago, I began writing about Lincolnville every week for the Camden Herald. The editor at the time, Nancy Griffin, had interviewed me for a story about Lincolnville’s non-existent kindergarten, and our push to have one established. Not long after, she asked if I’d be Lincolnville’s correspondent, one of several (mostly) women covering the small towns that lay outside the borders of Camden-Rockport.
Popular Brewery in Augusta, Maine, Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holidays into their dishes, and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!
I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
penbaypilot.com
UMC’s “DAY OF GIVING” IS DECEMBER 10!
United Midcoast Charities’ annual “Day of Giving” is just a few weeks away! On December 10, dozens of local retailers and restaurants will be donating part of the day’s proceeds to support more than 50 agencies in Knox and Waldo counties. “There are a lot of...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Nuts For Sale in Downtown Camden 11/23
Not sure what to take your Thanksgiving host tomorrow? Looking for excellent gifts for sharing throughout the holidays?. Look no further than the Camden Rotary Club holiday nut sale. Club members will greet you in front of French & Brawn Market Place the day before Thanksgiving and help you select...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023
BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year. Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
penbaypilot.com
Salvage Sculptures by André Benoit on display in December at Rockport library
ROCKPORT — During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
Down East
Our Favorite Maine-Themed Advent Calendar Is Filled With Amazing Chocolate
When Kate McAleer opened Bixby Chocolate in an old ice warehouse in Rockland, in 2011, she was the only Maine chocolatier working from scratch, beginning with unroasted cocoa beans, and she offered just one line of candy bars. Now, Bixby offers more than 50 products, many of which — from pecan-pie truffles to chocolate-covered Amarena cherries to maple-vanilla bonbons — appear in the Advent calendars McAleer introduced last year. The icons on each perforated door — roaring fire, Bean boots, lobsterboat — were drawn by Portland graphic designer Mali Welch and lean more Maine-y and wintery than explicitly Christmas-y, because McAleer wanted to capture the seasonal spirit regardless of personal holiday traditions. “It was just such a joyful time as a child,” she says. “So expressing that joy in the form of this calendar is kind of like one of my Wilhelmina Wonka dreams come true.”
mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
