For a long time, Volkswagen's performance sub-brand R had been very quiet, and there were no new models on the Group's MEB kit in sight. Recently, however, R announced its intention to offer only purely electric models from 2030. And now the performance brand is doing one, or three, better. The company now has plans to launch three new and purely electric high-performance models in the future, which should stand out more clearly from Volkswagen's usual mainstream models.

12 DAYS AGO