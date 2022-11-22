Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20
While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rimac's Nevera is officially the fastest EV in production, beating Tesla Model S Plaid
Croatian electric vehicle maker, Rimac Automobil now has the bragging rights to the title of the fastest EV in the market, after its Nevera clocked 258 miles (412 km) an hour top speed at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, a company press release said. The record was previously...
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
electrek.co
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers
HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.
newsnationnow.com
Bitcoin historian: ‘Cryptocurrency is largely a scam’
(NewsNation) — As the first of what are expected to be multiple lawsuits over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has now been filed in court, Kurt Wuckert, Jr., chief bitcoin historian at CoinGeek.com, joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday to discuss the implications. Of his many insights,...
Top Speed
Volkswagen's R Lineup Will Never Be The Same
For a long time, Volkswagen's performance sub-brand R had been very quiet, and there were no new models on the Group's MEB kit in sight. Recently, however, R announced its intention to offer only purely electric models from 2030. And now the performance brand is doing one, or three, better. The company now has plans to launch three new and purely electric high-performance models in the future, which should stand out more clearly from Volkswagen's usual mainstream models.
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
Elon Musk Fires More Twitter Staff, Mostly Engineeers, the Night Before Thanksgiving
Elon Musk reportedly fired several dozen Twitter employees the night before Thanksgiving, most of whom were engineers—axing them despite them opting into CEO Elon Musk’s “Twitter 2.0,” which promised a “hardcore” workplace. The firings, first reported by The Verge, will include a severance package of four-weeks pay to those let go. It’s unknown how many engineers were fired, but the email indicated it was because their code was “not satisfactory.” The firings came as a surprise inside Twitter, sources at the company told Business Insider.
electrek.co
Tesla is rumored to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars
Tesla is rumored to be working on integrating Dolby Atmos in its electric cars in order to deliver better surround sound. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. The company describes it as “expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.”
electrek.co
Tesla Megapack project becomes Europe’s biggest battery
A new Tesla Megapack project has become Europe’s biggest battery system capable of backing up power to around 300,000 UK homes for two hours. Megapack has quickly emerged as the leading battery system for large utility-scale energy storage systems. It helped Tesla’s energy division accelerate storage deployment, and the...
electrek.co
Tesla’s next Gigafactory in Asia could be in South Korea
Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed Tesla’s plan for its next Gigafactory in Asia with South Korea’s president – hinting that the country could be on the shortlist. Tesla aims to increase its production capacity from currently roughly 2 million vehicles per year to 20 million vehicles per year by the end of the decade.
electrek.co
An electric Volkswagen pickup? New global head says not this decade
As more and more all-electric pickup trucks make their way to the US market, those consumers holding out for a Volkswagen branded model may need to let go and look elsewhere. According to Volkswagen’s new global head of passenger cars, an electric pickup truck is not a priority at the moment, despite comments from the German automaker’s newly appointed head of North America validating such desires.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall
Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
insideevs.com
Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan
Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
