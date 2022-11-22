NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New video released by police Wednesday shows a man attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street.

The video shows the suspect storming down a street and swinging a crutch at the boy, who puts his arms up to defend himself.

The attack happened just after 7:30 a.m. last Thursday in Prospect Park South, police said.

The boy was walking to the subway at St. Paul’s Place and St. Paul’s Court when the man came up from behind him and struck him several times with the crutch.

Police described it as an entirely “unprovoked felonious assault.”

Video shows the suspect swinging a crutch at a boy's face on a Prospect Park South street on Nov. 17. Photo credit NYPD

The attacker fled the area and was last seen headed northbound on St. Paul’s Place.

The boy suffered minor injuries to his head. He was taken to a local urgent care in stable condition.

He told his grandfather about the attack, who in turn reported the incident to the police.

The child told law enforcement he didn’t know the man who attacked him, and said the stranger was silent during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.