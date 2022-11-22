ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Former Newport News teacher facing sex crime charges involving student

By Julius Ayo, Andy Fox
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Newport News middle school teacher is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual relationship he had with a former student.

In documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, investigators have detailed disturbing accusations made by a former student of now 38-year-old Nathaniel Douthit.

Police arrested Douthit in July and he remains in jail without bond. A grand jury has certified 18 charges against him.

Nathaniel Douthit (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

In the documents, the student recalled the sexual relationship she had with Douthit when he taught at Dozier Middle School, now known as Ella Fitzerald Middle School, in Newport News.

The victim states the sexual relationship began when she was in a creative writing club that Douthit ran. The communication between the two began through emails while the student was 12 years old and in 7th grade.

In the criminal complaint, the victim claims the two had sex in Douthit’s classroom “multiple times per month” until school let out for the summer.

When the student returned to school for 8th grade, she says their sexual relationship continued, which the victim stated spanned from September 2012 to February 2013. All offenses reportedly occurred in Douthit’s classroom at then-Dozier Middle School.

Court documents state the relationship stopped when school staff became aware of the inappropriate relationship and Douthit resigned.

10 On Your Side reached out to Newport News Public Schools, which confirmed Douthit was employed from 2010 until 2013. In a statement Tuesday evening, they wrote:

Newport News Public Schools employees are mandatory reporters for suspected child abuse that may have occurred within the school setting or outside the school setting. NNPS received no such reports.

The victim says, however, they kept in touch until November 2019. The victim told Douthit he needed to tell his wife about their relationship, which he did, court documents state.

Newport News Police confirmed to WAVY that on November 20, 2020, a report was filed in reference to past sexual assault by a known offender.

After a thorough investigation, police say they arrested Douthit.

A grand jury indicted him on the following charges: eight counts or rape, six counts of carnal knowledge, and four counts of indecent acts with a child.

At the time of his arrest, WAVY has confirmed Douthit was working at ECPI.

Following an inquiry, a spokesperson for ECPI issued a statement to 10 On Your Side regarding the arrest.

“ECPI University is aware of a legal investigation pertaining to a former employee. The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the public is our top priority and all applicants for hire undergo a pre-employment screening process, which includes a criminal background and reference check. The University does not comment on former employee legal matters.”

ECPI spokesperson

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

