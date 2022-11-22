ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ man, 45, killed when UTV overturns in upstate NY crash

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- A New Jersey man was killed in upstate New York when the side-by-side vehicle he was driving overturned over the weekend, officials said.

According to a release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, William Youhas, 45, was driving a utility terrain vehicle on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins on Sunday when it overturned, pinning pinned him between the vehicle and the road,

Responding officials pronounced Youhas dead at the scene.

The Trout Creek Fire Department, Walton Fire and EMS, Lifenet Helicopter Service and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police all assisted in the response to the accident, the release noted.

