Brooklyn, NY

Man steals Amazon delivery van from worker at knifepoint for Brooklyn joyride

By Emily Nadal
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A thief took an Amazon delivery van for a joyride in Brooklyn Monday after stealing it from a worker at knifepoint, authorities said.

The 23-year-old Amazon worker was approached by a man in a ski mask with a knife after dropping off a package at 1986 East 19th Street in Homecrest around 6 p.m., police said.

The man was able to get into the van, which had the worker’s cellphone in it, and drive off, according to officials.

A short time later, cops located the empty vehicle at 2101 Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay, about a mile south from where the vehicle was stolen, with the suspect still at large.

It is not clear whether the thief also stole any packages from the van.

