why in the hell dont we get our troops out of this region,these sobs have been fighting for thousands of years and are not likely to stop
This is what I personally don't get, We support Turkey because we have to since they're part of NATO and America won't kick out Turkey from NATO because we have a very important military base there and they also help in fighting Isis. Now the Kurds have the same goals as America in fighting Isis and America helps them with air and military support. Now Turkey's says the Kurds have been performing terrorist attacks on them. Now what's the reason why the Kurds would do this and what proof does Turkeys have on the Kurds and why aren't they sharing this proof with NATO because Turkey has also accused America of trying to overthrow it government years ago and totally got that wrong. So in my opinion Turkey is jumping the gun again and with some open communication this could get resolved.
give me a freaking break God would never allow somebody to destroy a country they need to be eliminated too, turkey.. What Russia's doing to UK and that's all okay but if it was happening in Turkey they be standing there with us going oh yeah we'll take you on.. somebody with balls need to straighten this mess out that's all I got to say
