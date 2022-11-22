ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

thepampanews.com

Frank Worsham

Frank Hubert Worsham, 82, of Alanreed died Monday, November 21, 2022 in Alanreed. Memorial graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Alanreed Cemetery in Alanreed with Rev. Thacker Haynes, officiating. Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of McLean. Frank was born October 9, 1940...
ALANREED, TX
thepampanews.com

Edward Ledbetter

Edward Wayne Ledbetter, 85, of Lubbock formerly of Clarendon died Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Lubbock. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 in Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Edward was born March 22, 1937 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Edward...
CLARENDON, TX
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Longtime Dumas barber retires

“It has been a while,” said longtime barber Jack Jameson as he stood next to the chair in the Demon Barber Shop where he has been cutting hair for decades. Jameson has been in the barbering business in Dumas for more than 60 years. On Saturday, friends, family, and former customers packed the small shop across the street from the Moore County Courthouse to wish him well. Jameson is hanging up his shears and retiring.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD hears from parents, stakeholders on new ‘Amplify Texas’ curriculum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than an hour during Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from more than 30 community members regarding the recent implementation of the Amplify Texas Literacy Program at the majority of the district’s elementary campuses.  During the meeting, some parents and […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AMARILLO, TX

