Sterling Journal-Advocate
Area schools ringing in the holiday season
Area schools will ring with the sounds of the holiday season this December. Here’s a look at what they have planned. A community tradition, Sterling High School’s annual Madrigal Dinner will be Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. This medieval-themed evening will include dinner, musical performances by SHS’s women’s and men’s choirs as well as the Sterling Middle School eighth grade choir and a theatrical performance.
Fort Morgan Times
Four-day school week passes at RE-3 board meeting
The Morgan County RE-3 School District Board of Education met on Monday night and voted on an issue sure to impact many families throughout Morgan County. Each of the seven board members spoke their piece before voting on a proposed four-day school week for the district. “We are in the...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Overland Trail Museum’s holiday offerings include return of Red Lantern Tours
Overland Trail Museum will offer something for everyone this holiday season, including the return of its Red Lantern Tours. Here’s a look at what’s on tap. History Café: Offered in both November and December. The Nov. 30 program, starting at 10:30 a.m., will feature author Matt Vincent who will be speaking about and signing his new book, “The Chronicles of Custer ~ First Stand of a Failed Campaign.” Please call the museum at 970-522-3895 to reserve your spot.
holyokeenterprise.com
Former longtime Holyoke resident comes to visit
Many have at one point gone through an old building and thought, “Oh, if these walls could talk …” Well on Friday, Nov. 11, a spokesperson for the walls came to talk. Lorraine Rouse, current resident of California who confesses her heart remains in Holyoke, came to visit. Rouse, who is considered “Grandma” to Holyoke resident Anna Wirges, was elated that Wirges’ wish for her birthday was to have her come and stay with her for a whole week. Wirges says she made sure to fly her out here during the fall season, as she loves this time of year in Holyoke. The two made their rounds throughout the town to catch up with lifelong friends.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, man in Morgan County
Unborn child dead, 2 people wounded in shooting, deputies say
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Transportation Authority introduces new program
Medical treatment is only part of the expense of health. Sometimes the costs begin with getting to the healthcare provider, pharmacist or store. Sometimes the first challenge is reliable transportation, and its cost. The City of Sidney's public transportation system is partnering with a program that could help seniors who need services, but also face the stress of the costs associated with the services, including transportation.
