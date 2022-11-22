Many have at one point gone through an old building and thought, “Oh, if these walls could talk …” Well on Friday, Nov. 11, a spokesperson for the walls came to talk. Lorraine Rouse, current resident of California who confesses her heart remains in Holyoke, came to visit. Rouse, who is considered “Grandma” to Holyoke resident Anna Wirges, was elated that Wirges’ wish for her birthday was to have her come and stay with her for a whole week. Wirges says she made sure to fly her out here during the fall season, as she loves this time of year in Holyoke. The two made their rounds throughout the town to catch up with lifelong friends.

