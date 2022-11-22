Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Mormon church delivers 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help assist those in need within this wonderful community,” the local leader for the Church said.
morganhilllife.com
Guest column by Rebecca Garcia: Morgan Hill’s 2022 homeless count decline is no accident
Supporting our unhoused residents is rewarding when we help someone get off the streets. This Thanksgiving season, Morgan Hill has much to be thankful for. In the recent homeless count, the unhoused population in Morgan Hill went from 114 people in 2019 to 60 in 2022—a 47 percent drop. This is the biggest drop by any city in Santa Clara County.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
KSBW.com
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of events to check out on the Central Coast. This list will be constantly updated throughout the months of November and December. If you have any of your favorite holiday events that we have not covered then feel free to reach The post Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 21, 2022
SOLEDAD — Soledad Police Department is hosting a free holiday food distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru event is for Soledad residents only, and will take place behind the police station in the 200 block of Soledad Street. It is first come, first served until the food runs out. For more information, call 831-223-5161 or email [email protected]. Other local Thanksgiving food distributions are also taking place Tuesday in Greenfield and King City (see poster below for details).
American Legion in Salinas needs volunteers for Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Preparations are underway at the American Legion in Salinas as volunteers get ready to feed hundreds of people their Thanksgiving dinner. They tell KION they're taking all the help they can get. The cooks have been in the kitchen for more than a week now. Mixing stuffing… Setting tables… and, of course, roasting turkeys! The American The post American Legion in Salinas needs volunteers for Thanksgiving appeared first on KION546.
Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said that the sheet pile holding back a section of Highway 1 needs repairs in Moss Landing. The project is now on hold indefinitely until repairs can be made. According to the county, the sheet pile has deteriorated and is falling into the Elkhorn Slough. "This failed area is The post Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
'A bright soul': Neoklis Koumides remembered by those who knew him
About 40 friends and homeless advocates gathered at the clock tower in downtown Santa Cruz to memorialize former Benchlands resident Neoklis Koumides, who was stabbed to death early Monday morning.
Thanksgiving shoppers feeling inflation impacts on the Central Coast
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Grocery stores will be busy for the next couple of days. With Thanksgiving coming up, shoppers are getting the last bit of things they need. Unfortunately, prices will look different as you walk down the aisles. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, home-price food rose 12 percent over the last 12 The post Thanksgiving shoppers feeling inflation impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County will get its $3.38 million in homeless funds after county leaders meet with Gov. Newsom.
Monterey County will get $3.38 million in funds for homeless programs and will not have to reapply for another round of Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Funds, thanks to being one of the counties with the best records for tackling the issue. This news came out of a meeting between county and city leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, Nov. 18.
pajaronian.com
Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland
WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
metrosiliconvalley.com
A Slice of San Jose History on Almaden Road
The ghost of late restaurant critic Joe Izzo walked me from House of Pizza to Sam’s Log Cabin, making Almaden Road a much better place. The history of House of Pizza should be required reading for every politician in this whole town, now and forever. The story should be issued to every City Hall employee, especially those in the planning department.
pajaronian.com
Council approves big contracts for Freedom Blvd., planning work
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville City Council approved a trio of contracts for significant impending roadway and planning work on Nov. 15. The largest contract of the four is a $4.2 million agreement with Gilroy-based McKim Corporation for the long-awaited reconstruction of Freedom Boulevard between Alta Vista Avenue and Green Valley Road. That project will reconstruct more than 3,200 linear feet of roadway, as well as replace curb ramps and provide a new traffic signal at Sydney Avenue. It is expected to begin in early 2023, after the current underground sewer and water improvements are completed in the coming weeks.
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
Comments / 0