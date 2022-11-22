Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers
Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) 1. Establish the pass. Nebraska's offense has been somewhat balanced this season, averaging 345.5 yards including 129.9 rushing yards per game to complement the 215.6 passing yards per game. Quarterback Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer, has topped 300 passing yards on three occasions while throwing for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns. LSU transfer Trey Palmer has been his primary target. The junior has 62 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cornhuskers will need a big game through the air they hope to end Iowa's seven-year win streak in the series.
Hawkeye Gameday: Nebraska at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM) Thompson’s arm: Casey Thompson has shown a strong arm behind center for Nebraska. Despite missing two games, the 6-foot transfer from Texas enters the Iowa game needing 295 passing yards to enter the top 10 on the Cornhuskers’ single-season list. He has thrown for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns this season while being intercepted 10 times. A 10-game starter at Texas, Thompson has also rushed for five touchdowns this season.
Hawkeyes prepare for big opportunities
IOWA CITY — When McKenna Warnock took a quick first look at the Iowa women’s basketball schedule, something big stood out. The chance to play in the Phil Knight Legacy this weekend, a field that includes traditional power Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State, in Portland jumped off the page.
Campbell, Hawkeyes plan to cherish the moment
IOWA CITY — For four years, Jack Campbell has joined hands with teammates and they have taken the field together before the start of every Iowa football game. As is tradition, the senior linebacker will enter Kinnick Stadium on his own Friday. He’ll be one of 27 Hawkeye seniors...
Hawkeyes' Petras focused on the task at hand
IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras has a lifetime to reflect on his memories as a quarterback of the Iowa football team. But, the senior only has one opportunity to help the Hawkeyes attempt to earn a Big Ten West Division championship on their own terms. “This has a different...
The final four: Hawkeyes and Mavericks
Four thoughts following Iowa's 100-64 men's basketball victory over Omaha on Monday night:. More and more each game, Kris Murray is demonstrating that he is every bit as capable of being every bit as dominant as his brother Keegan was a year ago. The junior forward knocked down 11 consecutive...
