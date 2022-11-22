ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
NY’s Best Reactions to Viral Photo of ‘The Worst’ Counterfeit

Sometimes you just gotta give points for creativity. A homemade New York State inspection sticker has gone viral for being "the worst attempt" at a counterfeit, and it's received some of the best reactions on the internet. Counterfeit Inspection Sticker Goes Viral in New York. "Troopers at SP Endwell were...
Season Of Giving: Here’s How To Give Back In The Hudson Valley

Throughout the year, we were busy taking care of ourselves, working, running errands and checking in with friends and family. It may be hard to find time for ourselves but some of us do it. When we can make time for ourselves, it can help the world as well. Giving...
People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida

If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
FLORIDA STATE
Why Was Hudson Valley Shut Out of First Round of Legal Weed Stores?

Nearly 40 New York stores across the state will soon be allowed to legally sell weed. Why was the Hudson Valley not included?. The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, on Monday. 36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy...
Must Have Items In Your Car For Winters In New York

Winter is officially here in New York with most of the state seeing falling temperatures and falling snow. If you plan to be out and about this winter there are certain things that you need to keep in your car to be safe. You never know when you might find yourself stuck on the side of the road in the cold, or maybe stuck in the snow for an extended period of time.
NEW YORK STATE
Drivers Warned About Serious Danger in Hudson Valley This Month

There is one serious dangerous driving condition that most drivers never seem ready for. However, it can happen quickly and have deadly consequences for you and your family. This time of year there are lots of tricky driving hazards that we've been all been trained to anticipate. Rough weather like snow and rain are things we have all learned to prepare for. Whenever there's a huge storm on the way most drivers go through a checklist of precautions and plan accordingly so they can safely get to their destination.
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
JOHNSTOWN, NY
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Did You Know Edgar Allan Poe Went to West Point?

The Hudson Valley is rich with history, I think we all know that. Maybe I'm alone here, but I feel like I'm learning something new about our community every day. For instance, I was today years old when I found out that prolific poet Edgar Allan Poe attended West Point Military Academy. Don't judge me, but I learned this while watching a trailer for the new Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye. The movie, which comes out on December 23rd, 2022 in select theaters and on Netflix streaming on January 6th, 2023, apparently is a mystery-thriller about the murder of a West Point Cadet.
WEST POINT, NY
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
