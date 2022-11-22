Read full article on original website
Related
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
NY’s Best Reactions to Viral Photo of ‘The Worst’ Counterfeit
Sometimes you just gotta give points for creativity. A homemade New York State inspection sticker has gone viral for being "the worst attempt" at a counterfeit, and it's received some of the best reactions on the internet. Counterfeit Inspection Sticker Goes Viral in New York. "Troopers at SP Endwell were...
94.3 Lite FM
Season Of Giving: Here’s How To Give Back In The Hudson Valley
Throughout the year, we were busy taking care of ourselves, working, running errands and checking in with friends and family. It may be hard to find time for ourselves but some of us do it. When we can make time for ourselves, it can help the world as well. Giving...
People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida
If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
Why Was Hudson Valley Shut Out of First Round of Legal Weed Stores?
Nearly 40 New York stores across the state will soon be allowed to legally sell weed. Why was the Hudson Valley not included?. The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, on Monday. 36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy...
Must Have Items In Your Car For Winters In New York
Winter is officially here in New York with most of the state seeing falling temperatures and falling snow. If you plan to be out and about this winter there are certain things that you need to keep in your car to be safe. You never know when you might find yourself stuck on the side of the road in the cold, or maybe stuck in the snow for an extended period of time.
Advice for Hunters and Hikers Sharing Trails in New York
Even though the cold has set in, many of us will still be out enjoying the trails in the Hudson Valley. Having grown up in Cornwall on the Mountain, I am very familiar with hiking in the woods during various times of the year and hunting season is one time that you want to take precautions.
Are You Snow Blower Ready? 5 Tips to Get Running This NY Winter
We are 5 weeks away from the first official day of Winter, December 21, 2022. New Yorkers know the date on the calendar makes little difference to what the weather wants to do. Last weekend it was over 70 degrees and now, 3 days later, snow and ice are in the forecast.
36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When
We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
Drivers Warned About Serious Danger in Hudson Valley This Month
There is one serious dangerous driving condition that most drivers never seem ready for. However, it can happen quickly and have deadly consequences for you and your family. This time of year there are lots of tricky driving hazards that we've been all been trained to anticipate. Rough weather like snow and rain are things we have all learned to prepare for. Whenever there's a huge storm on the way most drivers go through a checklist of precautions and plan accordingly so they can safely get to their destination.
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
Facebook & Twitter Laying Off Over Nearly 1,500 New York Workers
Social media sites announced massive layoffs that will impact many Empire State residents. Twitter and Facebook both announced massive layoffs from offices in New York State. Twitter is separating 418 employees based at its office in New York City on West 17th Street, according to a WARN notice. The WARN...
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
94.3 Lite FM
Did You Know Edgar Allan Poe Went to West Point?
The Hudson Valley is rich with history, I think we all know that. Maybe I'm alone here, but I feel like I'm learning something new about our community every day. For instance, I was today years old when I found out that prolific poet Edgar Allan Poe attended West Point Military Academy. Don't judge me, but I learned this while watching a trailer for the new Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye. The movie, which comes out on December 23rd, 2022 in select theaters and on Netflix streaming on January 6th, 2023, apparently is a mystery-thriller about the murder of a West Point Cadet.
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0