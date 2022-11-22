ATHENS, Ohio – Last night, the Bowling Green Falcons were bested by the Ohio Bobcats by a final score of 38-14 in the final regular season contest of the 2022 season. The game began slowly, starting with four straight three-and-outs, with either side supplying two apiece. Bowling Green got on the scoreboard first, as Matt McDonald connected with his six-foot-seven wide receiver Tyrone Broden on a 44-yard jump ball in the endzone to put the Falcons up seven. This would be the team’s only lead of the game, and their only score of the game until Camden Orth scampered into the endzone on a 10-yard touchdown run towards the end of the fourth quarter to make the score 38-14.

