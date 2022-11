Alice Marie Whinery, 91, of Pampa, passed away, November 20, 2022, in Pampa. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor of Central Baptist Church, officiating. Burial and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.

