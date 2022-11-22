Read full article on original website
Bonnie J. Pergande
Bonnie J. Pergande, age 85, of Antigo, died Sat., Nov. 19, 2022, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. She was born on Sept. 17, 1937, in Merrill, a daughter of the late Earl and Lila (Hunt) Neuman. She married Paul Pergande on July 23, 1983, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2018. She was a graduate of Merrill High School. Bonnie was a Green Bay Packer fan, collected salt and pepper shakers, and enjoyed sightseeing. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in.
Elaine Erna Florence Simon
Elaine Erna Florence (Hoeft) Simon, born on December 26, 1929,passed away peacefully at home and on to her eternal glory on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She is the mother of Dean (Joanne) Simon, Diane Simon, Dale (Michelle) Simon and Dan (Becci) Simon. She is preceded in death by her parents...
Merrill Foto News and MMC focused on community
Multi Media Channels (MMC), which is the parent company of the Merrill Foto News and many other publications in Wisconsin, has a mission to help the homeless and to try to end homelessness in our local communities. We also recognize it’s not just the homeless that need help. There are...
Ronald M. Sterr
Ronald M. Sterr, age 91, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born in Fond du Lac, WI, on February 7, 1931, to the late Roman and Adelheid (Bartelt) Sterr. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Donna Luedtke, on June 20, 1953; she passed away on April 17, 2022. Ron was a talented and well-known multiple-sport high school athlete. Upon his graduation, he turned down a minor league contract offer from the New York Yankees to pursue a college education at Ripon College, lettering in football, basketball, and track (they had no baseball team at the time). Ron was president of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity as well as a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He served his country in the United States Army as a Company Commander at Fort Gordon, GA. After his active duty, he stayed in the Reserve Corps. He graduated from Basic Officers Leaders Course, Command and General Staff Officers’ Course, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. At times, he served as a Command and General staff instructor where he was sent to instruct at many Army posts. Ronalso served as the West Point Liaison Officer for Northern Wisconsin. In 1981, Ron retired from the military as a Lieutenant colonel. In 1955, he started a teaching career at Merrill Senior High School where he taught history as well as served as an assistant football coach and head baseball coach. Ron led his baseball teams to many successful seasons, winning numerous championships. In 1974, his team finished second in the state championship game. Ron resigned after 20 years of coaching to become the chairman of the high school social studies department. In 1991, he retired after 36 years of teaching, and in 2010, he was inducted into the Merrill Baseball Hall of Fame as an inaugural member. Ron was a faithful member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church where he and Donna were joyfully involved with their church family. He was a sports enthusiast and a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan…1985 was a very good year! Ron was a gifted public speaker, known for interesting antidotes and numerous cartoons and stories and injected a bit of humor into each day.He truly was the family patriarch, always there for advice, practical support, and loving encouragement.
Kraegenbrink Promoted to Battalion Chief at MFD
John Kraegenbrink was promoted to Battalion Chief – Operations at the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) during a badge-pinning ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Merrill Fire Station. His wife, Kelly, did the honors of pinning his new badge to his uniform as daughters, Brooklyn and Korina, looked on. He also received his new helmet.
Susan Edna (Gilkey) Johnson
Susan Edna (Gilkey) Johnson, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 16, 2022, after a long illness. She was born April 15, 1937 in Merrill, Wisconsin to George R. and Edna (Bergman) Gilkey. She married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Erling George Johnson, in June of 1958. Erling preceded her in death in 1999.
Lawrence “Larry” J. Schotz
Lawrence “Larry” J. Schotz, age 60, of Merrill, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Larry was born in Merrill, WI, on February 21, 1962, to the late Lawrence and Helen (Heise) Schotz. In his younger years, Larry worked various labor jobs which included millwork, painting, and bartending. Most of all, he loved spending time with his niece and nephews and was a positive role model in their growing up. Larry enjoyed socializing with his favorite bartender and many friends at S&S and enjoyed nature, hunting, and gardening, especially tomato plants. Larry was known for his kind and gentle soul and for his charming, witty, and observant personality. He was truly rich in heart and loved by all.
Merrill Foundation, Inc. launches website
Merrill Foundation, Inc. now has a website: www.merrillfoundationwi.org. The Foundation was created in 2021 to provide funding support to benefit programs in the greater Merrill area. “Our user-friendly website will help people learn about unique funding opportunities, how to apply for grants, and ways to contribute to the community,” said...
Crime Stoppers, Operation Gratitude combine to help thank local first responders
Early in November, local first responders at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Merrill Police Department, and the Merrill Fire Department all received care packages from Operation Gratitude, at the request of the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers organization. Especially this month, “With Thanksgiving coming up, this is a perfect...
Merrill Fire Department hires first full-time female firefighter/paramedic
The Merrill Fire Department (MFD) hired its first full-time female Firefighter/Paramedic in the Department’s 125-year history in October 2022. Kendall Nelson was sworn in as a MFD Firefighter/Paramedic (FF/P) on her first day of work, Oct. 31, 2022, by Merrill City Clerk Lori Anderson-Malm, officially became the 189th member of the MFD, and made Merrill Fire Department history.
Merrill Girls kill it on the court in season opener
The Merrill Girls Varsity Basketball Team hosted Ashland for the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. It didn’t take long for the girls to take over on the court, after a couple rocky minutes to begin the game. Merrill’s defense and press was too much for Ashland to handle, forcing them to turn the ball over 30 times throughout the game. The turnovers were huge for the Bluejays, as they scored 33 of their 80 points off mistakes by the Oredockers.
Merrill High School 1st Quarter Honor Roll 2022-2023
Highest Honors (4.0): Keeley Benedict, Jackson Brown, Kaela Clerveaux, Olivia Collinsworth, Raphael Gerbig, Benjamin Gruett, Joshua Gustum, Chloe Hipke, Robert Hoffman, Mariah Hulce, FarijeKiskoski, Hannah Klinger, KorinaKraegenbrink, LilyannKufahl, Danica Lipke, Jenna Malluege, Kalyn Morris, Haakon Murphy, Landon Neumann, JazlinSevert, Colton Smith, Parker Wagenaar, Emily Winter. High Honors (3.75-3.99): Kaylynn Allen,...
