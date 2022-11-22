ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Admits She'd 'Be Stupid To Not Realize' The Privileges Of Having A Famous Mom

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JVe7_0jKMQjXn00
mega

Months after making headlines with her first single, “Lock&Key”, Madonna ’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon , is getting candid about navigating her career with the queen of pop as her mother.

“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” the model-turned-musician explained in a new sit-down, published on Monday, November 21.

“And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” the 26-year-old star continued, adding that “Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16E2Rs_0jKMQjXn00
mega

Part of this upbringing — one Leon said she was thankful did not take place in Los Angeles, dubbing the SoCal locale as “lacking in character” — included her famous family and caretakers going out of their way to maintain a sense of normalcy in her anything-but-normal life.

MADONNA'S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON DROPS FIRST SINGLE & STEAMY MUSIC VIDEO

Earlier in the interview, Leon comically recalled one time when one of her mother’s assistants seemingly attempted to normalize hearing Madonna's songs on the radio, explaining that her dad was Outkast’s Andre 3000 , who wrote, performed and produced “Hey Ya!” — another popular song at the time.

“I was like, ‘Oh, cool!’” Leon recalled with a laugh. “She’s literally white.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxyoM_0jKMQjXn00
mega

Though Leon may recognize the professional benefits of growing up with a world-famous parent, it seems fellow “nepo baby” Lily-Rose Depp has a notably different take on the controversial topic.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER! MADONNA & LOURDES LEON STEP OUT FOR NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Last week, Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and musician Vanessa Paradis made headlines after denouncing the label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hK8mr_0jKMQjXn00
mega

"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things,” she quipped in an interview. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that."

The star then explained that she found the “nepo baby” distinction as diminuitive, reducing her to just her parents’ children .

"It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’"

Leon spoke to The Cut about being the daughter of Madonna.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies

Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
MICHIGAN STATE
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
E! News

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

157K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy