Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Admits She'd 'Be Stupid To Not Realize' The Privileges Of Having A Famous Mom

Months after making headlines with her first single, “Lock&Key”, Madonna ’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon , is getting candid about navigating her career with the queen of pop as her mother.

“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” the model-turned-musician explained in a new sit-down, published on Monday, November 21.

“And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” the 26-year-old star continued, adding that “Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that.”

Part of this upbringing — one Leon said she was thankful did not take place in Los Angeles, dubbing the SoCal locale as “lacking in character” — included her famous family and caretakers going out of their way to maintain a sense of normalcy in her anything-but-normal life.

Earlier in the interview, Leon comically recalled one time when one of her mother’s assistants seemingly attempted to normalize hearing Madonna's songs on the radio, explaining that her dad was Outkast’s Andre 3000 , who wrote, performed and produced “Hey Ya!” — another popular song at the time.

“I was like, ‘Oh, cool!’” Leon recalled with a laugh. “She’s literally white.”

Though Leon may recognize the professional benefits of growing up with a world-famous parent, it seems fellow “nepo baby” Lily-Rose Depp has a notably different take on the controversial topic.

Last week, Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and musician Vanessa Paradis made headlines after denouncing the label.

"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things,” she quipped in an interview. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that."

The star then explained that she found the “nepo baby” distinction as diminuitive, reducing her to just her parents’ children .

"It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’"

Leon spoke to The Cut about being the daughter of Madonna.