Savannah Chrisley Reveals She'll Have Custody Of Incarcerated Parents' Younger Children Grayson & Chloe

Just hours before Todd and Julie Chrisley were given their individual jail sentences on Monday, November 21, daughter Savannah Chrisley discussed what her life would look like if her parents did indeed get put behind bars .

On the most recent episode of her podcast "Unlocked," which debuted and was recorded prior to the hearing, the 25-year-old acknowledged she and her loved ones will likely have a "really difficult future" ahead of them.

"I may come home without both of my parents . That’s what the chances are. That’s the likelihood, and that’s my new normal," she noted. "I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family."

The blonde beauty said the most "difficult" part of the ordeal is "trying to navigate" how to inform her younger siblings of what's going on, but she does her best and just provides them with endless "love and hugs."

Savannah didn't discuss the recent updates on her two younger siblings, but as OK! reported, Grayson was involved in a serious car accident two nights before Todd and Julie's sentencing. Meanwhile, Chloe's name was brought up in court.

The matriarch, 49, tried to avoid a stint in jail by claiming the 10-year-old — who was adopted by the family since her father, Kyle Chrisley , struggles with addiction — "doesn't want to live if" she goes to jail.

While US District Judge Eleanor Ross acknowledged it's a "heartbreaking" situation, "it has to be burdened by the defendants ."

"I've never heard any acceptance of any crime. I've never really heard any admission to any wrongdoing or any remorse," she continued. "I have no reason to doubt that both Chrisleys have good hearts. But I cannot ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case."

In the end, Todd, 53, was ordered to spend 12 years in jail for bank fraud and tax fraud while his spouse received a 7-year sentence .

According to Radar , Todd is expected to serve his time at Florida’s FCI Pensacola while Julie will go to Florida’s FCI Tallahassee.

The brood's reality show has allegedly been axed as well.