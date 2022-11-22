ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Savannah Chrisley Reveals She'll Have Custody Of Incarcerated Parents' Younger Children Grayson & Chloe

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKf8H_0jKMQif400
mega

Just hours before Todd and Julie Chrisley were given their individual jail sentences on Monday, November 21, daughter Savannah Chrisley discussed what her life would look like if her parents did indeed get put behind bars .

On the most recent episode of her podcast "Unlocked," which debuted and was recorded prior to the hearing, the 25-year-old acknowledged she and her loved ones will likely have a "really difficult future" ahead of them.

"I may come home without both of my parents . That’s what the chances are. That’s the likelihood, and that’s my new normal," she noted. "I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family."

The blonde beauty said the most "difficult" part of the ordeal is "trying to navigate" how to inform her younger siblings of what's going on, but she does her best and just provides them with endless "love and hugs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OHrj_0jKMQif400
Todd, Grayson and Savannah in 2017 mega

Savannah didn't discuss the recent updates on her two younger siblings, but as OK! reported, Grayson was involved in a serious car accident two nights before Todd and Julie's sentencing. Meanwhile, Chloe's name was brought up in court.

THE MOST CONFUSING PARTS OF 'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' — WATCH NOW

The matriarch, 49, tried to avoid a stint in jail by claiming the 10-year-old — who was adopted by the family since her father, Kyle Chrisley , struggles with addiction — "doesn't want to live if" she goes to jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlwPT_0jKMQif400
mega

While US District Judge Eleanor Ross acknowledged it's a "heartbreaking" situation, "it has to be burdened by the defendants ."

"I've never heard any acceptance of any crime. I've never really heard any admission to any wrongdoing or any remorse," she continued. "I have no reason to doubt that both Chrisleys have good hearts. But I cannot ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case."

In the end, Todd, 53, was ordered to spend 12 years in jail for bank fraud and tax fraud while his spouse received a 7-year sentence .

According to Radar , Todd is expected to serve his time at Florida’s FCI Pensacola while Julie will go to Florida’s FCI Tallahassee.

The brood's reality show has allegedly been axed as well.

Comments / 49

Flower Power
2d ago

I don't understand why someone who is committing a crime would put themselves in the public eye like that. I guess politicians do it all the time, too, though.

Reply
15
Bunny
2d ago

My best friend’s brother was killed by a drunk driver with an extensive record. He served two years and is now out on parole for three years. Go California. Our justice system is so so broken.

Reply
7
Shelley Raglin
2d ago

Thank goodness. That's a good decision. It's going to be rough in the beginning. Hopefully Savannah will have a good support system around her. 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
The Hollywood Gossip

Todd Chrisley: I May Be Going to Jail, But I'm Still Living My Truth!

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are awaiting their sentencing after being convicted of federal fraud charges this past summer. They are facing many decades behind bars. How is the reality star dealing with such a frightening future?. On his Chrisley Confessions podcast late last week, the controversial couple...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Savannah, Lindsie Chrisley post cryptic quotes after parents’ sentencing

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley subtly reacted to their parents’ sentencing with cryptic messages shared to their Instagram Stories. Savannah posted a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, aka Real Talk Kim, that suggested she didn’t have to explain herself or her family to anyone. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” the post by Jones reads. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.” Lindsie — who was estranged from her father, Todd Chrisley, from 2019 until this summer — called upon friends to help her during these trying times. Lindsie, who...
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
msn.com

Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything

Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
RadarOnline

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Kyle Chrisley Urges Followers 'Do Not Judge' After Parents Todd and Julie Are Sentenced to Prison

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation and Julie Chrisley to seven years with 16 months probation Kyle Chrisley, the once-estranged son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is speaking out after their sentencing. In an Instagram Story post shared Tuesday, Kyle, 31, quoted the Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you," the verses...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

157K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy