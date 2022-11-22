Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
Three laser strikes hit planes arriving and departing from Sea-Tac airport last week
SEATAC, Wash. — There were three laser strikes reported at Seattle Tacoma International Airport last week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A laser strike can incapacitate a pilot, putting everyone on board the plane in danger. Three Boeing 737 flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
q13fox.com
'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
KIMA TV
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
WOLF
Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
KOMO News
SPD updates employee policies on tattoos, jewelry, hair styles, gender language
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD), which has struggled to replace officers who have left the office, updated its employee policies regarding tattoos, jewelry, hair styles and gender language in efforts to widen its applicant pool. The department said the employee appearance section in its manual was last...
q13fox.com
Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KIMA TV
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
