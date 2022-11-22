ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KIMA TV

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound

A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
nwnewsradio.com

Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER

(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage

KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
PUYALLUP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
WOLF

Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers

RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA

