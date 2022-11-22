Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
James Cameron Chewed Out Fox Exec Who Begged Him to Shorten ‘Avatar’
At $2.92 billion dollars at the global box office, James Cameron’s “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film of all time. But in the months before its premiere, many were skeptical it could even break even — including many executives at Cameron’s “Avatar” home base, Fox. In an interview with GQ Magazine to promote next month’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water,” Cameron shared that after a pre-release screening of the original film, a Fox executive, who he refused to name “because this is a really negative review,” begged him to shorten the 162-minute long film. The famously short-fused Cameron described the...
Goncharov: why has the internet invented a fake Martin Scorsese film?
Sian, I’m seeing a lot of talk about a Martin Scorsese film called Goncharov. But I’ve never heard of a Martin Scorsese film called Goncharov. What’s going on?. Ah yes, there’s been a lot of talk on Tumblr about the greatest mafia movie ever made. Released...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
A.V. Club
Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
A.V. Club
Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked, from E.T. to Jaws to … Crystal Skull
With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.
A.V. Club
Letitia Wright calls The Hollywood Reporter "incredibly disrespectful" for comparing her to alleged abusers
Letitia Wright’s vaccination beliefs are still an understandably sensitive issue. For many who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, her sharing vaccine-skeptical content two years ago remains a point of contention. Wright apologized, and in a recent Guardian interview said that sharing the anti-vax post was “not me” (though she continues to dodge explicit questions about her own vaccination). Cast and crew members also denied reports that Wright was evangelizing about her anti-vax status on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Box Office: Thanksgiving Eve Sparks Worry as Disney Animation’s ‘Strange World’ and Other New Movies Fight for Scraps
The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $65 million for the five-days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is in serious trouble.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often...
5 Great Movies That I Probably Never Would Have Watched If Not For Blockbuster
Nowadays, Blockbuster Video is seen as a joke; a punch-line. What else would you call it when they now make comedies based on Blockbuster (which, I might add, is a Netflix series that “isn’t worth a free rental” apparently)? Once the end-all, be-all when it came to how you might have spent your weekends, Blockbuster is now on the verge of complete extinction, with only one left in Bend, Oregon.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
A.V. Club
Back in the public eye, James Cameron shares some embarrassing Leonardo DiCaprio stories
James Cameron is an old hand at this Hollywood press cycle thing. He knows that if you want your movie to break even by being one of the highest-grossing movies ever, you’ve got to tell some funny, slightly humiliating stories about your former co-workers. And while someone somewhere might be interested in what it was like to work with Sam Worthington, it’s nothing compared to what Leonardo DiCaprio circa 1996 was up to. Heck, this guy was running around with a squad called “The Pussy Posse.”
EW.com
Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'
Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Collider
Best End of the World Movies, From 'Dr. Strangelove' to 'Mad Max'
Movie-going audiences have always had a morbid fascination with the demise of civilization. Whether it's a deadly contagion, nuclear war, catastrophic climate events, or giant asteroids headed toward earth, we can't seem to get enough scenarios of how the world could end. There are dozens to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to some of the best. Here are the 17 best end-of-the-world movies.
Marvel Sets Yann Demange as ‘Blade’ Director, Replacing Bassam Tariq
“Blade” has found a new director. Yann Demange, best known for directing the pilot of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the films “’71” and “White Boy Rick,” has joined the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe vampire film. THR first reported the news. IndieWire has reached out to Marvel representatives. In addition, Michael Starrbury has been hired to pen a new script for the feature, which stars Mahershala Ali as the Marvel Comics vampire character. Starrbury was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for his work on Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series “When They See Us.” The news comes after the original director, Bassam Tariq,...
A.V. Club
Ice Cube still very mad about that movie he lost because he wouldn't get the COVID vaccine
Ice Cube would like you to know that he’s still very angry about the COVID vaccine (that nobody actually required him to get), venting on a recent podcast interview that his refusal to get “the jab”—that is, a vaccine show to prevent infection from a virus that killed millions of people—cost him $9 million, for which he’s still very, to use not-his-words, miffed.
