ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening

Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Germany Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate in October 2022

MIAMI — Germany posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in October 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia, which had topped the list of foreign countries searching for Miami real estate for the past seven consecutive months, finished second.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

When Airbnb Stops Making Sense

Business Development Manager at Trident Management. If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve heard about Miami’s meteoric rise in rental prices over the last year. According to a recent RentCafe article, “Miami-Dade County is now the hottest rental market in the nation, as the demand for apartments in Southern Florida is stronger than ever, putting apartment seekers in a tight spot to find a new place to call home, due to high occupancy, low supply, and record-high lease renewal rates.” They use Big Data to confirm what most of us in the business are seeing:
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb

MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
MIAMI, FL
floridabulldog.org

Miami Beach Inspector General targeted by two commissioners who don’t like independent watchdog’s oversight

Two Miami Beach commissioners are on a mission to fire or at least muzzle the city’s independent watchdog for doing his job too aggressively.https://www.floridabulldog.org/donate/. David Richardson and Ricky Arriola are sponsoring legislation that would take away Miami Beach Inspector General Joseph Centorino’s ability to conduct internal audits of city...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
lifetrixcorner.com

Condos for Sale – What Are The Benefits of Buying A Condo

Undoubtedly, everyone wants to live in a space that indulges them in luxe and where an extraordinary lifestyle is waiting to take shape. Have you ever thought of buying a condo? For various reasons, condominiums are a perfect choice for those of you who are moving to Florida permanently and those who wish to own a vacation property there. You must consider Davie condos for sale when thinking about the state’s real estate market.
FLORIDA STATE
Still Unsolved

A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Food and Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Miami 2022

It's Thanksgiving morning and you're ready to put the turkey in the oven when you realize you've forgotten the carrots... or butter... or the whole turkey! Or you realize that you forget to get a bottle of wine to bring to Aunt Mimi. What do you do?. This year, Publix,...
MIAMI, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy