Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening
Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
miamirealtors.com
Germany Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate in October 2022
MIAMI — Germany posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in October 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia, which had topped the list of foreign countries searching for Miami real estate for the past seven consecutive months, finished second.
communitynewspapers.com
When Airbnb Stops Making Sense
Business Development Manager at Trident Management. If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve heard about Miami’s meteoric rise in rental prices over the last year. According to a recent RentCafe article, “Miami-Dade County is now the hottest rental market in the nation, as the demand for apartments in Southern Florida is stronger than ever, putting apartment seekers in a tight spot to find a new place to call home, due to high occupancy, low supply, and record-high lease renewal rates.” They use Big Data to confirm what most of us in the business are seeing:
DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb
MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
Governor Taps Attorney To Replace Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner
Governor Taps Attorney To Replace Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner
Click10.com
CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ at pot farm; suspect found in Florida
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday.
Miami New Times
FriendsWithYou Want You to Meet Starchild, Sent Here on a Mission To Unify the Planet
In a world lacking harmony among inhabitants keen on wasting a dwindling supply of natural resources, what if we could start over fresh, united in love for each other, the land, and the water all around us?. FriendsWithYou has spread messages of radical kindness, positivity, and a neo-naturalistic love of...
floridabulldog.org
Miami Beach Inspector General targeted by two commissioners who don’t like independent watchdog’s oversight
Two Miami Beach commissioners are on a mission to fire or at least muzzle the city’s independent watchdog for doing his job too aggressively.https://www.floridabulldog.org/donate/. David Richardson and Ricky Arriola are sponsoring legislation that would take away Miami Beach Inspector General Joseph Centorino’s ability to conduct internal audits of city...
lifetrixcorner.com
Condos for Sale – What Are The Benefits of Buying A Condo
Undoubtedly, everyone wants to live in a space that indulges them in luxe and where an extraordinary lifestyle is waiting to take shape. Have you ever thought of buying a condo? For various reasons, condominiums are a perfect choice for those of you who are moving to Florida permanently and those who wish to own a vacation property there. You must consider Davie condos for sale when thinking about the state’s real estate market.
Miami New Times
"Broward First": New Wave of Hardline Republicans Seeks Broward GOP Overhaul
On the heels of losing her statehouse race, a vocal Broward School Board critic who attended the January 6 Capitol Hill rally for Donald Trump is vying to unseat the leaders of the Broward County Republican Party. In the historically Democratic Broward County — which remained blue during the recent...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
Click10.com
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
Miami New Times
Food and Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Miami 2022
It's Thanksgiving morning and you're ready to put the turkey in the oven when you realize you've forgotten the carrots... or butter... or the whole turkey! Or you realize that you forget to get a bottle of wine to bring to Aunt Mimi. What do you do?. This year, Publix,...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
cw34.com
Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
WSVN-TV
17-year-old girl’s wish to visit Zoo Miami granted by Make-a-Wish South Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream came true for at 17-year-old girl at a South Florida zoo. “I think my favorite was the snake. I love snakes,” Hallie Blair said. Blair got to hold Prince the python after Make-a-Wish South Florida granted her wish to get up close...
Comments / 0