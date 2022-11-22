Read full article on original website
30 Unique Ways To Decorate Your Home With Plants
Since you probably spend most of your time indoors, a houseplant is a good way of enjoying nature's goodness at home. Here are 30 ways to decorate with plants.
Outdoor Christmas decorations: 7 fabulous ideas for the porch, garden, porch, patio and more
If you're searching for outdoor Christmas decorations, then look no further. As our attention naturally shifts towards indoor holiday decor at this time of year, we shouldn't forget to invest in some Christmas garden decorations to ensure our outdoor spaces are also given the festive treatment. Decking your outside space...
Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials
Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
Before and After: A $35 DIY Transforms Old Doors into a One-of-a-Kind Headboard
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A great headboard instantly elevates a bedroom, taking the main focal point of the room — the bed — from understated to luxe. But headboards can be expensive, with trendier options costing hundreds of dollars.
