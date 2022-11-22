Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.

