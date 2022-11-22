ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 17

red stick
1d ago

OK that’s great but will he too receive $45 million dollars like they awarded the Ohio man for the Exact Reason (Wrongful imprisonment) ?????????🤔

Reply(1)
2
Related
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution

Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 18, 2022, after a four day trial before United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, George Bennett, aka “G,” 39, from the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
defendernetwork.com

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man’s deadly arrest

A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned...
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana SNAP and EBT Cards Compromised by Scam – What to Know

Louisiana residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and utilize EBT cards as a method of using those benefits need to be aware of a possible scam that could interrupt their benefits. The Department of Children and Family Services which oversees SNAP and EBT in Louisiana says there has been a compromise in the security reported with the use of those benefits and cards.
LOUISIANA STATE
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy