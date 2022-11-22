Read full article on original website
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution
Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 18, 2022, after a four day trial before United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, George Bennett, aka “G,” 39, from the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
St. Landry Parish inmate charges continue to grow
In St. Landry Parish, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is investigating an inmate whose charges continue to add up.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on...
magnoliastatelive.com
Sixth person arrested in suspected human trafficking network in Mississippi, Louisiana
Six people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a human trafficking network in Southwest Mississippi and Central Louisiana. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth suspect Monday night during the investigation. Jessica L. Robinson, 36, has been charged with principal to human trafficking and two counts principal...
proclaimerscv.com
Authorities in Louisiana Reported- Certain SNAP Benefits have been Compromised and are Being Misused in Texas
In Louisiana, on 21 November 2022 Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that many residents and recipients in sabine parish have compromised on their SNAP benefits, based on the reports from DCFS- Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana. In Texas, according to authorities, it meant that the SNAP...
defendernetwork.com
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man’s deadly arrest
A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk
Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish.
Talk Radio 960am
Louisiana SNAP and EBT Cards Compromised by Scam – What to Know
Louisiana residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and utilize EBT cards as a method of using those benefits need to be aware of a possible scam that could interrupt their benefits. The Department of Children and Family Services which oversees SNAP and EBT in Louisiana says there has been a compromise in the security reported with the use of those benefits and cards.
brproud.com
Former Louisiana priest pleads guilty to 2020 charges of obscenity
PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — A former Pearl River Priest pleaded guilty to felony obscenity Monday (Nov. 21), on charges from a 2020 incident in which he was discovered having sex with two women on the altar of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church. 39-year-old Travis Clark’s plea...
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
wbrz.com
Two men & teen ticketed for killing black bear, dumping carcass near Mississippi River
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Three people were ticketed for trying to hide a dead bear after a teenager shot it while hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said one of the men involved, Robert Salts II, was hunting with his 15-year-old son on Nov. 5 when the boy shot at the silhouette of an animal.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
NOLA.com
Pickleball dispute ends with gun threat and 70-year-old convicted of aggravated assault
A St. Tammany Parish jury found a 70-year-old Mississippi man guilty of assault for pointing a gun at the head of another man during a dispute in a pickleball game in Lacombe, authorities said Tuesday. Robert John Morrison faces up to 10 years in jail after being found guilty of...
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
