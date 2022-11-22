Time to get Nyheim Hines involved on offense

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was asked several questions the other day about why he hasn’t incorporated newly-acquired running back Nyheim Hines into the offense and I have to say, I wasn’t enamored with his answers.

The week Hines arrived from Indianapolis, he had only two practices with the team before the Bills played the Jets so hardly playing that day was understandable. I could even give Dorsey a pass for not having at least a small package of plays for him to operate as a pass catcher in the game against the Vikings.

But last week against the Browns, even though his 10 offensive snaps matched his total from the first two games combined, he was targeted only once as a receiver, and was used on a jet sweep that got blown up for an eight-yard loss thanks to a missed block.

“It’s a really crucial kind of balancing act because you don’t want to disrupt things that have been effective for you,” Dorsey said. “You don’t want to step outside of things that you do well. But at the same time, you’ve got this great weapon for you that you want to be able to take advantage of as well.”

This comment really puzzled me. I’m not sure what has been effective for the Bills in terms of what they’re getting from their running backs, Devin Singletary and James Cook. Yes, they both had really nice games against Cleveland, but before that, one of the things we’ve all been screaming about is how the Bills’ running backs haven’t been productive enough, running the ball or catching it.

The Cleveland game was the exception as both Singletary and Cook ran very well (86 yards each), but why Hines was again ignored in the passing game feels like a wasted opportunity.

It seems that more than anything, Hines was brought to Buffalo to shore up the return game, and he’s done a nice job with that. But we were led to believe that he would give Josh Allen a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield who, when the ball is in hands, can do some dynamic things.

To date, Singletary (30 catches, 218 yards) and Cook (7-96) haven’t exactly been difference-makers as receivers. Meanwhile, Hines is a player who has 236 career receptions for 1,734 yards and seven TDs.

If I’m Dorsey, I would start using Hines in the slot because it’s clear Allen really misses Cole Beasley. Isaiah McKenzie has not filled that void the way we thought he would and has only 24 catches on 35 targets for 219 yards and three TDs. And it’s also clear that Dorsey isn’t ready to fully trust rookie Khalil Shakir who has only seven catches on 15 targets for 118 yards and a TD.

Even though he’s a running back by trade, Hines is actually the closest to Beasley as a true slot receiver because he has similar quickness at the line of scrimmage to beat man coverage, and based on his days with the Colts he has a knack for figuring out where the holes will be in zone coverage.

“We want to be able to take advantage of Nyheim as much as possible without losing sight of the other guys within the offense,” Dorsey said.

Why does he have to lose sight of anyone? Why can’t he just plug in another weapon for Allen and see what happens? Maybe Thursday in Detroit will be the right time. I kind of have my doubts, but I’d like to see what Hines can do for this offense.

Here are the key Lions to watch

▶ QB Jared Goff: He has been the definition of mediocrity at the position during his career, especially as a former No. 1 overall draft pick, but he hasn’t been terrible this season. If that’s a backhanded comment, then so be it. He ranks 11th in passer rating at 92.8 (for comparison, Allen is eighth at 96.9), he is averaging 244 yards passing per game, has 15 TDs and 7 interceptions.

▶ RB Jamaal Williams: He has been an under-the-radar player ever since he was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2017. The 224-pounder has never had a season with less than 460 yards rushing, and this year he has broken out with a career-high 668 already and leads the NFL with 12 rushing TDs, three coming Sunday in the Lions upset of the Giants.

▶ RB DeAndre Swift: The Lions 2020 second-round pick has not been able to stay healthy since he entered the league playing in only 33 of a possible 43 games. He has lost the No. 1 role to Williams, but he’s no slouch. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per rush and has three TDs, and he’s a dangerous pass catcher. He has 20 for 162 yards, but in his first two years he had 106 catches for 809 yards.

▶ WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown: Goff’s only legitimate outside threat, he leads the team with 56 catches for 594 yards and three TDs. The next closest pass catchers are WR Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds who have 26 each. St. Brown’s catch percentage is 72.7; for comparison, Stefon Diggs is at 75.2%.

▶ RT Penei Sewell: The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft has been tremendous and Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the seventh-most effective tackle in the league as he has allowed only 17 pressures on 379 pass snaps. Overall, the Lions offensive line - which has two other former first-round picks - has been very good and PFF ranked it as the seventh-best unit through 11 weeks.

▶ DE Aidan Hutchinson: The rookie No. 2 overall pick leads the team with six sacks (three came in Week 2 against the Commanders) and 31 pressures. He is still getting his bearings in the NFL, and one thing he really needs to clean up is his tackling. He has a startling 17.9% missed tackle rate, but he is definitely a player the Bills need to account for.

▶ LB Malcolm Rodriquez: The rookie sixth-round pick has been a nice find for the Lions in the middle of their defense, but let’s be clear - this has not been a good defense by any measure, especially against the run. That said, they loaded up the box and limited the Giants’ Saquon Barkley to 22 yards on 15 carries after he entered the game as the second-leading rusher in the NFL.

▶ FS Kerby Joseph: PFF has the rookie third-round pick graded as the best coverage DB on the team as opposing QBs are completing only 55.6% of their passes when he has the primary coverage. He also leads the team with three interceptions.

Extra points

Since Week 9, the Lions are averaging 25.7 points per game which is tied for sixth-best in the NFL in that span. Part of the reason is they are scoring touchdowns in the red zone at a 69.2% clip and have a plus-6 turnover margin which is the best in the league.

The Lions have also played much better on defense lately. In that same three-game span, they’re allowing only 19 points per game, they’ve held opposing QBs to a 70.6 passer rating, and have a league-high six interceptions.

What’s odd about the Lions is that they aren’t really a great downfield passing team, but they are tied for third in the league in passes of at least 20 yards with 38. That’s one more than the Bills.

Buffalo still has the NFL’s best point differential at plus-107 and it remains No. 2 in the NFL in scoring at 28.1 points per game despite the recent struggles.

Thanks to his six field goals last week, Tyler Bass now leads the NFL in scoring with 93 points. His 369 points since entering the league in 2020 are second-most in the NFL.

The Bills are tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 13, paced by Jordan Poyer who has four despite missing four games with injuries.

Bills punter Sam Martin was a fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2013 and spent his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit. Suffice it to say he punted a whole lot more often there than he has for the Bills. With only 20 punts, he doesn’t even have enough to qualify for the official leaderboard.

Bills DB Cam Lewis hails from Detroit and became the first player at his high school to play for a Division I college program (University at Buffalo) and obviously to play in the NFL.

Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard was a third-round pick of the Bills in 2011, and after two underwhelming seasons, he was part of the trade with the Colts that brought Jerry Hughes to the Bills in 2013.

Getting to know … DT Jordan Phillips

It’s not too often that a 25-year-old man gets adopted, but that’s exactly what happened to Phillips in 2017 when he was in his third season playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips’ mother, Sherry, died in a car accident on her way to visit his father who was in prison in Wichita, Kansas when Phillips was just two years old. He and his older sister went to live with their grandparents, but when he was 12, his grandmother died of a stroke shortly thereafter, and his grandfather could not care for him alone, especially with his sister already out of the house.

So off he went to the home of Kody and Sheller Kinder, and eventually, he lived with Shane and Cindy Waggoner who guided him through high school, his college football recruitment which ended with him attending Oklahoma, and eventually, his being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Dolphins.

“I had a whole village that raised me,” he said. “I had probably about seven or eight different families that took care of me. I just felt, everybody’s putting this much time into me, I need to do something good with my life. I just tried to stay on the right track. They kept me out of trouble, and now I’m here.”

When Phillips fathered the first of his two children, that’s when he came up with the idea of asking the Waggoners to officially adopt him for the sole purpose of his giving his children defacto grandparents from his side.

“They’ve always been there for me,” he said. “They’ve always really been my backbone.”

Phillips originally came to the Bills in 2018 as a disgruntled player, frustrated by how his three-plus years in Miami went as his playing time dwindled and his relationship with the coach staff fizzled. Everything changed when he came to Buffalo as he played well the rest of 2018, then had the best season of his career in 2019 when he recorded 9.5 sacks.

That offseason he was a free agent and he wound up signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals, but he missed time in his two seasons there because of injury and was not the same disruptor he had been in Buffalo. So, when the Cardinals released him in March, his first call was to the Bills to see if they were interested in bringing him back, and they were.

Here are some things to know about Phillips:

He attended the Bills-Chiefs playoff game: If there was an indication of where Phillips’ heart was last January, it was that day at Arrowhead Stadium when he showed up as a fan to cheer for the Bills wearing a Star Lotulelei jersey. He even admitted that while he was in Arizona, he followed the Bills closely and rooted for their success, except for the game the Cardinals played against Buffalo in 2020, won by Arizona on a last-second Hail Mary pass.

If there was an indication of where Phillips' heart was last January, it was that day at Arrowhead Stadium when he showed up as a fan to cheer for the Bills wearing a Star Lotulelei jersey. He even admitted that while he was in Arizona, he followed the Bills closely and rooted for their success, except for the game the Cardinals played against Buffalo in 2020, won by Arizona on a last-second Hail Mary pass. Top bucket list item: To attend a World Cup soccer match.

Dream vacation spot: Montana.

Favorite food: Anything Mexican.

Favorite TV show: Yellowstone, which would partially explain his love of Montana.

Favorite movie: Iron Man.

Favorite actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Skill he'd like to have: The ability to build an engine from scratch.

Favorite athlete growing up: LeBron James.

Blast from the Past: Bills vs. Lions

The Bills had played on Thanksgiving Day several times during their AFL years, but Nov. 25, 1976 was their first appearance in the NFL’s traditional turkey day game in Detroit.

And though the Bills lost 27-14 at the Silverdome, part of a mortifying 10-game losing streak that resulted in a 2-12 record in 1976, the game was certainly memorable.

On his way to his fourth rushing title in five years, O.J. Simpson set the all-time NFL single-game rushing record when he piled up 273, breaking his own record of 250 set back in 1973. He had touchdowns runs of 48 and 12 yards.

“This year I missed camp and this was the first week where I felt 100 percent in shape,” Simpson said. “What I mean is this was the first week I was able to do things downfield like juke a guy. Next year I’ll be in camp in the best shape of my life and I’ll be with the Bills unless Ralph Wilson trades me.”

The rest of the team managed only 49 offensive yards against the NFC’s top-ranked defense with quarterback Gary Marangi playing in place of injured Joe Ferguson.

“O.J. is one hellacious back,” said Lions coach Tommy Hudspeth. “There’s only one O.J., he’s in a class by himself, no doubt about it, but I’ll take a win over a record any day.”

This performance pushed Simpson past 1,000 yards for the fifth and final time in his career, and it was his fifth career 200-yard game which broke Jim Brown’s record.

“The purpose of coming in was to win, not to set a record,” said Simpson. “If it occurs, it occurs. Going into the game I felt like I hadn’t helped the team like I feel I can. It’s something that when your career is over, you can look back on with fond memories. But the things I’m proudest about were still in college.”

That was quite a statement, considering some of his great achievements in Buffalo, particularly the single-season record of 2,003 yards in 1973, the first 2,000-yard season in history, and the only one ever accomplished in a 14-game season.

True, Simpson won much more frequently at USC, and he won the 1968 Heisman Trophy, but it was an interesting comment for Simpson to make.

When he was asked about the potential of breaking Brown’s all-time career rushing record, Simpson said, “Like everyone else, I’d like to be No. 1. Jim Brown set the standard. If I stay in football long enough, I’d like the chance to pass Brown. It’s incentive for me, for all runners.”

