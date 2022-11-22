ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Boys, girls knock off ’Canes

The Swansboro boys basketball team opened its new season with a win on Friday, Nov. 18, beating Pamlico County 66-47. The Pirates are coming off a banner 2021-22 season in which they finished 21-4 overall and in second place of the 3A Coastal Conference at 8-2. Four players averaged in...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West girls nab first win of season at Kinston 37-34

KINSTON — After the loss to South Central on Monday, West Carteret girls basketball coach Lindsey Howell noted her girls only had a day to forget about it before they traveled to Kinston. The Patriots (1-1) certainly did forget it quickly, shaking off the loss and beating Kinston 37-34...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West boys impress in 76-54 opening triumph over South Central

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s difficult to earn a statement win in the first game of the season, but the West Carteret boys basketball squad may have done that very thing Monday in its contest versus South Central. The Patriots used balanced scoring and team defense and rebounding to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Guy Funston, 86; service Nov. 27

Guy Funston, 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Guy was born on July 11, 1936, in Mt. Kisco, New York,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Harry Fulcher, 70; incomplete

Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Styron, 64; service later

William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second medical clinic to open aboard Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — Naval Medical Center aboard Camp Lejeune is opening another clinic to bring healthcare closer to the Marines that live there. Marine-centered medical home Wallace Creek is a branch clinic of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and will serve nearly 9,000 Marines and Sailors on base with different ambulatory services. The […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return

The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
carolinacoastonline.com

David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26

David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
HAVELOCK, NC

