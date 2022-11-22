CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, they are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time. Lisa Strang and Amanda Brooks were both adopted shortly after they were born in England. Neither of them knew they were siblings until two years ago. Strang was adopted and taken […]

CHOCOWINITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO