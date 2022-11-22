Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys fend off Croatan comeback for 62-54 win; Cougars trail by 19 in fourth before rallying
OCEAN — The East Carteret boys basketball team withstood a furious rally from Croatan on Tuesday to move to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 62-54 victory in the county rivalry matchup. The Mariners led by as many as 21 in the second half and enjoyed a 19-point...
carolinacoastonline.com
Boys, girls knock off ’Canes
The Swansboro boys basketball team opened its new season with a win on Friday, Nov. 18, beating Pamlico County 66-47. The Pirates are coming off a banner 2021-22 season in which they finished 21-4 overall and in second place of the 3A Coastal Conference at 8-2. Four players averaged in...
carolinacoastonline.com
West girls nab first win of season at Kinston 37-34
KINSTON — After the loss to South Central on Monday, West Carteret girls basketball coach Lindsey Howell noted her girls only had a day to forget about it before they traveled to Kinston. The Patriots (1-1) certainly did forget it quickly, shaking off the loss and beating Kinston 37-34...
Previewing this weekend's North Carolina football playoffs
Whiteville might be thinking it’s facing a mirror image in East Duplin when they face off in the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs Friday night. Both teams are coming off dramatic, come-from-behind one-point wins and play a similar style of football. “Tight games,” said Whiteville coach J.P. ...
carolinacoastonline.com
West boys impress in 76-54 opening triumph over South Central
MOREHEAD CITY — It’s difficult to earn a statement win in the first game of the season, but the West Carteret boys basketball squad may have done that very thing Monday in its contest versus South Central. The Patriots used balanced scoring and team defense and rebounding to...
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls pull away from Cougars for 39-24 victory; Mariners score 12 straight to end game
OCEAN — The East Carteret girls basketball team saved the best for last at Croatan on Tuesday. The Mariners (2-0) scored 12 straight points to end the 39-24 victory, turning a single-digit clash into a runaway win, their second by double figures this season. East opened the season with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriot boys start slow in 74-60 loss to Kinston, face 20-4 deficit in first quarter
KINSTON — West Carteret got in a hole too deep to dig out of Tuesday night at Kinston. The Patriots trailed 20-4 at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter and ended up falling 74-60 in boys basketball. Ironically, one night earlier, West was strong from the start in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
carolinacoastonline.com
Pine Knoll Shores supporting military families’ children through Angel Tree project
PINE KNOLL SHORES — The town of Pine Knoll Shores and its volunteer residents are again supporting local military families in need during the holidays through its annual Angel Tree project. This year, the town will raise funds to support 42 military children with holiday gifts. Working with Hope...
carolinacoastonline.com
Guy Funston, 86; service Nov. 27
Guy Funston, 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Guy was born on July 11, 1936, in Mt. Kisco, New York,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Harry Fulcher, 70; incomplete
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Styron, 64; service later
William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
Second medical clinic to open aboard Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — Naval Medical Center aboard Camp Lejeune is opening another clinic to bring healthcare closer to the Marines that live there. Marine-centered medical home Wallace Creek is a branch clinic of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and will serve nearly 9,000 Marines and Sailors on base with different ambulatory services. The […]
North Carolina sisters find each other after decades of separation
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, they are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time. Lisa Strang and Amanda Brooks were both adopted shortly after they were born in England. Neither of them knew they were siblings until two years ago. Strang was adopted and taken […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
carolinacoastonline.com
David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26
David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
Comments / 0