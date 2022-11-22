Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Bertinelli Is Celebrating Her Divorce And Twitter Is Loving It
Valerie Bertinelli has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, starring in popular sitcoms such as "Hot in Cleveland" and "One Day at a Time" (via IMDb). Now, the 62-year-old actress has also made a name for herself as a celebrity chef. Bertinelli co-hosts "Kids Baking Championship" with Duff Goldman and even has her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via Food Network). Even though Bertinelli is a Golden Globe-winning actress and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it is her chef hat that she feels most comfortable wearing. When speaking about this newer aspect of her career with Closer Weekly, the Delaware native revealed, "I was never quite comfortable acting. Now I'm just able to be me and cook."
The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now
Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
Instagram Is In Awe Of Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Pies
The final countdown to the Thanksgiving feast has officially begun, and hosts and home chefs alike have kicked their cooking game into high gear. In true Thanksgiving Day fashion, kitchens are buzzing with activity. One set of hands is working on the pumpkin pie, while the other is prepping the sweet potato casserole recipe.
Yes, Ayo Edebiri Is Really Cooking In The Bear
"The Bear," FX's show now streaming on Hulu, is all about the seriously stressed kitchen staff at a Chicago sandwich shop and has taken the television world by storm. The first season of "The Bear" currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone from fans to critics is raving about how good and often painfully realistic the show is when it comes to depicting the everyday goings-on in a kitchen and of restaurant culture as a whole. One writer for Bon Appétit, who was a former restaurant worker in a Michelin-starred establishment, wrote, "it was the most accurate portrayal of life in a restaurant kitchen I've seen in a while." One fan shared in the comments of the show's Instagram that "This is one of the best, most stressful yet addictive shows I've watched in decades."
EatingWell
Molly Yeh's Thanksgiving Menu Is Filled with Comfort Food Favorites, Plus Holiday Recipes Inspired by Her Chinese Heritage
Starting in 2009 when Molly Yeh launched her blog My Name Is Yeh, she has been "inviting" fans into her home for the holidays. And since 2018, she's been welcoming viewers into her current home via TV as part of her Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm. That home, by...
A private chef in Beverly Hills outraged her TikTok viewers by saying she spent over $3,500 at an expensive grocery store to restock her client's pantry
Brooke Baevsky, a California-based TikToker and private chef, said she spent $3,500 at Erewhon while shopping for a client.
Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC
Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21. The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Chrissy Teigen shares video of her Thanksgiving dinner disaster
Chrissy Teigen has shared details of a cooking disaster that occurred while she was preparing for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, 23 November.The model posted the damage to her Instagram story, with a sticker spelling out “Oh No” attached to the video.“Look what I just did the day before Thanksgiving,” Teigen said.Teigen and her husband John Legend didn’t let the disaster get in the way of the rest of their holiday preparations, as she showed a huge pot of cranberries later on Instagram.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkeyMartin Lewis shares online shopping trick to get free deliveryTSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
Costco's Giant Pecan Pie Is Back For The Season
Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.
I Made Ree Drummond’s Cowboy Quiche—And It’s Big Enough to Feed Everyone on the Ranch
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ree Drummond created her Cowboy Quiche recipe as an upgrade on a...
Parade
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
GMA host Michael Strahan yells at A-list guest in debate about Thanksgiving dish during awkward moment on live TV
MICHAEL Strahan has yelled at A-list guest Patti LaBelle during her appearance on Good Morning America. The 50-year-old NFL star and GMA host playfully screeched, "Patti!" after tasting a sweet potato pie the legendary singer had made for Thanksgiving. Michael interviewed Patti, 78, during a segment in Wednesday's broadcast of...
EatingWell
Giada De Laurentiis Just Revealed Her 2022 Thanksgiving Menu—and It's Full of Italian Flair
Last year, Giada De Laurentiis helped us conquer Christmas with her oh-so-Instagrammable crostini Christmas tree, her best budget-friendly wine recommendations and her bountiful Feast of the Seven Fishes menu. And this week, just in time to contribute to your final Turkey Day prep, the chef/cookbook author/Food Network star is back with a preview of what will grace her table this year.
intheknow.com
Wife cries ‘real tears’ in the middle of Home Goods over special Christmas pillow
Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign
The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
Popculture
Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.
Wife Shows The Frustratingly Laughable Different Between Her Side of the Bed and Husband’s
Yeah that looks like a him problem.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0