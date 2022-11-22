ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop

There's nothing like a slice of cake. That soft, moist bite can satisfy just about anybody, especially if it's your favorite flavor. Nobody can make them better than cake shops, which are known to make the most decadent and beautiful creations. If you're looking for your go-to place for a...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates

North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
My Fox 8

Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
SALISBURY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
cbs17

Wes says another light snow winter in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The famous saying “third time’s a charm” may work for a lot of things in life, but for those wanting snow this winter in central North Carolina, that’s not the case. A third and rare La Nina in a row this...
FOX8 News

Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

