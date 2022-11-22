(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.

LIBERTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO