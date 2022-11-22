Read full article on original website
Fox 19
1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
One dead, one injured after semi, tractor crash in Wayne Twp.
OSHP reported that the semi, driven by a 68-year-old Middletown man, and the tractor, operated by 63-year-old Estey Pringle of Waynesville, were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 42.
Fox 19
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a semi tractor-trailer and farm tractor in Wayne Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi tractor-trailer combination and a farm tractor were both headed southbound on U.S Route 42 shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash on US-42 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-42 in Warren County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to North US-42 at Cedar Hill Road to reports of a crash involving a tractor and a semi-trailer. The driver of the tractor was...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
At least 1 person hurt after 1 vehicle on its side in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is hurt after an accident where a vehicle end up on its side in Huber Heights Thursday night. >>1 man hospitalized after pedestrian strike on WB I-70 in Englewood. Crews were dispatched at around 6:37 p.m. to the area of Harshmanville Road...
WLWT 5
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Springfield late Wednesday night. Crews were called to a motorcycle crash on South Limestone Street at Miller Street around 11:49 p.m., according to Springfield Police. >>1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton; reports...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Crash causes delays on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
whio.com
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Fairfield. The checkpoint will be held on from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from...
1017thepoint.com
SCANNER TRAFFIC: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN LIBERTY
(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-75 SB in Moraine
MORAINE — Crews responded to a rollover crash off of Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. Moraine Police were called to the 2000 block of Springboro West Road at around 9:10 a.m. Officers determined that the car veered off of Interstate 75, going southbound, and rolled over to land in the...
