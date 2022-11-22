ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Fox 19

1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Cereal Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Wesley Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delays on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
DAYTON, OH
whio.com

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Fairfield. The checkpoint will be held on from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

SCANNER TRAFFIC: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN LIBERTY

(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.
LIBERTY, IN

