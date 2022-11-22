ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

710keel.com

Two Shreveport Women Arrested for Scamming Elderly Veterans

Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
HAUGHTON, LA
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?

It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Perkins supports Arceneaux in runoff

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Proposed salary cut for new officials falls through in Columbia Co. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
myarklamiss.com

West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
WEST MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Proposed salary cut for new officials falls through in Columbia Co. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, county residents packed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
HOOKS, TX

