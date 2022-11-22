Read full article on original website
710keel.com
Two Shreveport Women Arrested for Scamming Elderly Veterans
Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
96.5 KVKI
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport authorities investigating identity theft ring that preyed on veterans and senior citizens
Two women are facing charges of identity theft in Shreveport for allegedly stealing money from the accounts of USAA bank account holders. Shreveport Police Department Sargent Angie Willhite says ZarRajah Watkins was arrested November 17th. Glass was arrested yesterday. “We are up at over a million dollars in loss at...
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
KTBS
Police seeking information regarding stolen bell from police and fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022. Over the past several months there...
Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?
It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
KLTV
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
KSLA
Perkins supports Arceneaux in runoff
myarklamiss.com
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
KTBS
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
KSLA
Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
KSLA
Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue
Police unravel identity theft scheme that stole over $1 million from elderly veterans
ZarRajah Watkins, 21, and Destane Glass, 21, stole over $1 million over the course of their scam, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
KSLA
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
txktoday.com
Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
