Record high: Fentanyl blamed for majority of overdose deaths in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2022. Fentanyl contributed to a staggering 76% of overdose deaths in 2021 in Virginia. And in 2022, the Opioid Crisis still has a firm grasp on the Commonwealth and the Hampton Roads region. Drug overdoses...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia Health Care Community Offers Safety Tips Amid Surge in Flu, Respiratory Virus Cases and Hospitalizations
RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia healthcare community is encouraging Virginians who haven’t done so to get vaccinated against the flu, get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and to take personal health and safety precautions as we enter what could be a particularly intense flu and respiratory illness season. This year’s flu season is already showing early, concerning signs that it may be worse than in recent years. There are also increasing numbers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, which may cause serious illness and hospitalization in children and older adults. If these trends continue, this could strain healthcare systems in some communities. Virginia doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers are already being inundated with a surge of sick patients seeking care, filling hospital beds, and in many cases requiring longer hospital stays. Data from Virginia hospitals and public health surveillance information from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) suggest that the Commonwealth faces the prospect of a particularly challenging flu and respiratory disease season throughout this fall and winter. Emergency department and urgent care clinic visits involving patient diagnoses of RSV have quadrupled since early September and remain significantly elevated. Visits for flu-like illness are also rising – for the week ending November 5, such visits are at least four times higher than in the same week for each of the past four years. In Virginia, we have seen a 41 percent increase in flu-like illness and an overall 18 percent increase in respiratory illness from the week prior. Virginia Immunization Information System data from July 1-November 9, 2022 indicates that flu vaccination uptake in children younger than 12 is lower this year as compared to the same time periods during the previous three years. These conditions are occurring even as COVID-19 remains a significant concern – the federal public health emergency regarding coronavirus was recently extended and Virginia hospitals continue to treat an average of 478 hospital inpatients each day. The continued presence of COVID-19 combined with the rapid spread of flu and other respiratory illness poses a heightened risk of developing medical complications from COVID-19 or the flu among older Virginians, individuals with weakened immune systems or other medical conditions, and younger children. The holiday season is just around the corner. To protect yourself and your family against flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses, the healthcare community recommends taking the following steps:
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
royalexaminer.com
Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart kills seven and more Va. headlines
• Seven people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday. The shooting comes just over a week after a University of Virginia student shot five former football teammates, killing three.—Associated Press, Virginian-Pilot. • Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke is renewing a...
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
straightarrownews.com
Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary
Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
NBC 29 News
Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia flags flown at half-staff in honor of six people shot to death at a Walmart store in Chesapeake Tuesday night. Below is the text of his order:. I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America...
Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WJBF.com
First responders found list of employees near suspect in Virginia Walmart shooting: sources
The list appears to be of people the shooter targeted Tuesday night, and indicates no shoppers were to be victims. The six people killed were all shot in the head or face. First responders found list of employees near suspect …. The list appears to be of people the shooter...
NBC12
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
WDBJ7.com
Problem Gambling: What Virginia is doing to help and where you can get support
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From horse races and sports books to casinos with blackjack tables and slot machines, gambling brings billions into Virginia. There’s no doubt an economic benefit from gambling, with more jobs and money for communities across the Commonwealth. But for every 1,000 people who gamble, 20 will become addicted.
WHSV
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
WUSA
Virginia authorities plan to use drones to avoid another winter standstill on I-95
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Back in January, a crippling snowstorm stranded drivers for hours along Interstate 95 in northern Virginia. Now, as we head into the winter months, Virginia transportation officials say they are taking new steps to make sure it never happens again. On Monday, Jan. 3, the snarl...
WSET
Identity Theft Passport: How Virginians can protect themselves while holiday shopping
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares on Wednesday released a video about his Office’s Identity Theft Program as Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends during this holiday season. Miyares said this time of year sees an increased risk...
Virginia is offering to help low-income residents pay their water bills – Here’s how to apply
Do you need help paying your water bill? Virginia is offering to help! See if you're eligible for program assistance here
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
Sens. Tim Kaine, Mark Warner issue statements about 3 Norfolk sailors who died from apparent suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine spoke out Monday night about the deaths of three Norfolk-based Navy sailors. Warner and Kaine said they are “heartbroken” and “mourning” the deaths, which Warner said were by suicide. These deaths follow six suspected suicides...
