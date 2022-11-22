ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

ourdailybears.com

Big 12 Week Thirteen Football Preview

Baylor (6-5, 4-4) and #23 Texas (7-4, 5-3) lead off the final regular season week of Big 12 football with a Friday morning game. Baylor came within seconds of upsetting TCU last weekend, before losing on a painful, last second field goal. Texas, on the other hand, got revenge from a year ago and absolutely blew the doors off of Kansas, winning 55-14. This game concerns me because it seems like Baylor has been more or less regressing down the stretch, while Texas has been improving. Further, Texas still has a chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship with a Kansas State loss. Combine those factors with the emotional nature of last week’s Baylor loss and this being a road game, and it pains me to pick the Longhorns in this one. Baylor is an 8.5 point underdog.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor men expect Vegas trip to pay dividends

Baylor didn’t win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, but the tournament has already begun to pay dividends. After dropping an 86-79 decision to then-No. 16 Virginia in Friday’s first round, the Bears bounced back with an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA. The Bears learned...
WACO, TX
High School Football PRO

Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
WACO, TX
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It's About to Get Way Bigger

Just after 9 a.m. on an overcast October morning, a line of more than a dozen people has already formed outside Silos Baking Co. in the heart of Waco, Texas. A tiny establishment, the bakery will reach capacity hundreds of times, and not just because of the deliciousness of its Shiplap cupcakes or its thick slices of seasonal pumpkin bread. Customers stand outside on a windy, gray day for the chance to taste the brand that brings tens of thousands of people to Waco each year. Silos Baking Co. is but one of dozens of businesses that are part of...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project

Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds. Bids for the project came in right on the city’s moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Gone Cold | 'Disco Dan' remains Hewitt's oldest unsolved murder

Nearly 45 years ago, a Hewitt farmer discovered the body of a John Doe. Still with no answers, police are getting creative to help identify him. Just one piece of information. That's all Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin says he needs to help crack the department's oldest cold case. Since...
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion to host food giveaway Friday

Kids in the Kitchen will be decorating gingerbread houses for its December class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Cost is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for others. Registration ends one week before the class.
WACO, TX

