How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.
ourdailybears.com
Big 12 Week Thirteen Football Preview
Baylor (6-5, 4-4) and #23 Texas (7-4, 5-3) lead off the final regular season week of Big 12 football with a Friday morning game. Baylor came within seconds of upsetting TCU last weekend, before losing on a painful, last second field goal. Texas, on the other hand, got revenge from a year ago and absolutely blew the doors off of Kansas, winning 55-14. This game concerns me because it seems like Baylor has been more or less regressing down the stretch, while Texas has been improving. Further, Texas still has a chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship with a Kansas State loss. Combine those factors with the emotional nature of last week’s Baylor loss and this being a road game, and it pains me to pick the Longhorns in this one. Baylor is an 8.5 point underdog.
Texas Football "Knows Scenario" Entering Season Finale Against Baylor
The Longhorns attention is on Baylor, not the Big 12 Championship
Should Baylor Move On from Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes?
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was the bell of the ball in 2021, his first season after leaving BYU and joining Dave Aranda. The orchestrator of the great Zach Wilson looked like a home run hire. Was it really, though? Yes. Literally, it's not even up for debate. Grimes is a bright spot ...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor men expect Vegas trip to pay dividends
Baylor didn’t win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, but the tournament has already begun to pay dividends. After dropping an 86-79 decision to then-No. 16 Virginia in Friday’s first round, the Bears bounced back with an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA. The Bears learned...
Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It’s About to Get Way Bigger
Just after 9 a.m. on an overcast October morning, a line of more than a dozen people has already formed outside Silos Baking Co. in the heart of Waco, Texas. A tiny establishment, the bakery will reach capacity hundreds of times, and not just because of the deliciousness of its Shiplap cupcakes or its thick slices of seasonal pumpkin bread. Customers stand outside on a windy, gray day for the chance to taste the brand that brings tens of thousands of people to Waco each year. Silos Baking Co. is but one of dozens of businesses that are part of...
Killeen, Texas Gas Prices Some Of The Cheapest In The Country
(Killeen, Texas) - Bell County is doing it again, and this time, being cheap isn't a bad thing. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas prices in the country, with the state-wide average price of $2.97 per gallon. Finally Some Relief At The Pump. Millions of Texans, myself included,...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Lions Park Kiddieland site cleared, city to pick design firm and gather public input
The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park Kiddieland site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete.
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
WacoTrib.com
Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project
Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds. Bids for the project came in right on the city’s moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John...
10,000 veterans to be honored at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Over 10,000 veterans will be remembered this weekend, as the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts an event honoring those who have fallen. The ceremony will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The...
Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list. Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.
Gone Cold | 'Disco Dan' remains Hewitt's oldest unsolved murder
Nearly 45 years ago, a Hewitt farmer discovered the body of a John Doe. Still with no answers, police are getting creative to help identify him. Just one piece of information. That's all Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin says he needs to help crack the department's oldest cold case. Since...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Zion to host food giveaway Friday
Kids in the Kitchen will be decorating gingerbread houses for its December class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Cost is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for others. Registration ends one week before the class.
USDA reports reveal history at Franklin Drive Thru Safari & sister zoo
East Texas Zoo & Gator Park and the Franklin Drive Thru Safari have both seen a slew of issues over the years, revealed through 27 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspection reports.
saladovillagevoice.com
Bell, Coryell approved for $1 million to develop Habitat Conservation Plan
“It’s not a matter of ‘if,’” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said last week, “it’s a matter of when they are found and what the impact will be when they are found.”. Judge Blackburn was talking about what he calls “creepy crawlies.” These aren’t...
