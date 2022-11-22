Baylor (6-5, 4-4) and #23 Texas (7-4, 5-3) lead off the final regular season week of Big 12 football with a Friday morning game. Baylor came within seconds of upsetting TCU last weekend, before losing on a painful, last second field goal. Texas, on the other hand, got revenge from a year ago and absolutely blew the doors off of Kansas, winning 55-14. This game concerns me because it seems like Baylor has been more or less regressing down the stretch, while Texas has been improving. Further, Texas still has a chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship with a Kansas State loss. Combine those factors with the emotional nature of last week’s Baylor loss and this being a road game, and it pains me to pick the Longhorns in this one. Baylor is an 8.5 point underdog.

