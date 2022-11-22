ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville police have identified the victim from Wednesday's shooting in Park City as Frank Vinson, 49, of Knoxville. Vinson was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound and the shooting remains under investigation, a police department spokesperson said in a press release. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East...
