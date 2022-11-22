UW-Stevens Point to stage musical version of ‘A Christmas Carol’

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance will stage “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” Dec. 2-4 and 8-10. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – A family friendly, musical version of a well-known holiday story will be staged by the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Dec. 2-4 and 8-10.

“A Christmas Carol, The Musical” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 8-10, with matinees at 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youths. They may be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at each venue starting one hour prior to each performance.

In Charles Dickens’ classic story, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, so that he realizes the real meaning of the holiday. In this musical version, the story features the traditional characters and catchy, beautiful songs, said the director, Mark Hanson, professor of musical theater.

“This version humanizes the ghosts, as they are portrayed by people Scrooge encounters on the street,” he said. “It’s also not too long and not too scary, so it’s kid friendly.”

The large cast includes 26 UW-Stevens Point students and nine local youths, as well as a 14-person choral ensemble off stage.

Father Christmas will make an appearance at the weekend matinees showings – during intermission and before and after the show. Cast members will greet the audience after each show.