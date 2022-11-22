ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

UW-Stevens Point to stage musical version of ‘A Christmas Carol’

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3AQ6_0jKMJyZn00
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance will stage “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” Dec. 2-4 and 8-10. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – A family friendly, musical version of a well-known holiday story will be staged by the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Dec. 2-4 and 8-10.

“A Christmas Carol, The Musical” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 8-10, with matinees at 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youths. They may be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at each venue starting one hour prior to each performance.

In Charles Dickens’ classic story, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, so that he realizes the real meaning of the holiday. In this musical version, the story features the traditional characters and catchy, beautiful songs, said the director, Mark Hanson, professor of musical theater.

“This version humanizes the ghosts, as they are portrayed by people Scrooge encounters on the street,” he said. “It’s also not too long and not too scary, so it’s kid friendly.”

The large cast includes 26 UW-Stevens Point students and nine local youths, as well as a 14-person choral ensemble off stage.

Father Christmas will make an appearance at the weekend matinees showings – during intermission and before and after the show. Cast members will greet the audience after each show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Native American musician, storyteller on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – This week, “Route 51” explores the living history of a centuries-old Native American storytelling tradition with a special encore broadcast. At 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Wisconsin Public Radio’s Rick Reyer welcomes Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette to share his music and the stories in the oral tradition of the Anishinaabe, also known as Ojibwe, that have been passed down for generations.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
NEENAH, WI
WausauPilot

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, Wausau Lyric Choir and Monteverdi Choral present Handel’s Messiah on December 10

[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce their 74th Season, entitled “Destinations.” With performances at various venues across Central Wisconsin including Sentry Theatre in Stevens Point and Woodlands Church in Plover, the CWSO Music Director, Andres Moran is ecstatic to bring live music back to central Wisconsin and continue to inspire audiences with their dedication to their craft.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Landmarks group seeks gingerbread house builders for contest

WAUSAU – The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks is in search of gingerbread architects for the group’s annual Sweet Landmarks of Wausau Gingerbread Contest. The contest, held each year in conjunction with Marathon County Historical Society’s Holidays at the Houses event, will be held Dec. 10 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Carlsten Gallery to host interactive exhibit ‘That 70s Print Show’

STEVENS POINT – The Edna Carlsten Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a print show of one of the most prolific artistic decades – the 70s. “That 70s Print Show” will open at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The gallery, on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center, is free. Curated by Master Print Maker Julie Marie Ables, the show features local and visiting artists works from the 1970s as well as student work from the time and inspired by the decade.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Historical Society to host ‘Holiday at the Houses’

WAUSAU – Join Marathon County Historical Society’s celebration of holiday traditions during “Holidays at the Houses: Collections and Their Stories” from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum will be decorated for the holidays, and visitors can enjoy...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Pumpkin Pie Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious Thanksgiving weekend drink, the Pumpkin Pie Martini – and it tastes just as fantastic as it looks! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!. Cocktail of...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa first began regularly appearing in newspapers around the 1880s. Every December since then, newspapers across the nation have published children’s requests for the gifts they want most. Wausau Pilot & Review is continuing that tradition this Christmas. We won’t be delivering gifts – that is not our goal here. But we hope to spread joy by sharing the words of the children in our community, whose hopes and dreams are inspirational in themselves.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 23, 2022

Ashley Ann Mootz-Nickolai, age 37, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on April 7, 1985, in Wausau. Ashley graduated from DC Everest with honors. She was an excellent student and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007, from UW Whitewater, graduating magna cum laude. On June 21, 2008, she married Justin Nickolai in Wausau. Together they had two sons, Jerrin and Jace.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

EVERCON gaming and anime event set for January

ROTHSCHILD – Central Wisconsin’s largest gaming and anime convention will take place in mid January 2023 with the DCE Gaming Club again playing an important role in the event, called EVERCON. The club in 2023 will help raise money through its silent charity auction for Prevent Suicide Marathon...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

Hunters, show us your bucks and win prizes

Wisconsin’s gun deer season is underway, and Wausau Pilot & Review wants to show off your trophy deer, while giving you a shot at some great prizes. Bookmark this page for updates as we post entries!. All hunters who send in their photos will receive a Wausau Pilot &...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank to hold match drive for Hagar House

Prevail Bank encourages the Wausau community to donate to The Hagar House, a haven for single mothers in crisis, this holiday season as part of its match drive. Prevail will match those donations up to $1,000. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Prevail Bank – Wausau branch at...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The Wine Life: An amazing adventure

Editor’s note: The Wine Life, by Ron Glaman, is a special feature from Vino Latte in Wausau that will help you appreciate and better understand the wonderful world of wine, from tasting and buying tips to food pairing recommendations and more. Learn more about Vino Latte at 3309 Terrace Ct., Wausau, or online at http://www.vino-latte.com/.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

High school students selected for Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

WAUSAU – Student performers from 10 local high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, The Grand announced recently. Auditions for the ensemble, one of two premiere vocal performance groups in the state representing the Jerry Awards program for musical theater excellence, were held over the summer and drew more than 50 Wisconsin high school performers. Now in its sixth year, this year’s ensemble features 24 students from Antigo, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire, Lakeland Union, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau school districts.
WAUSAU, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
BERLIN, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy