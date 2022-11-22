Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet & Violet post-game: what you need to do after finishing the new Pokémon game
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are a pair of meaty games that it’ll take a fair amount of time and effort to get through, but once you’re through with the Team Star Bases, Victory Road, and the Titan Pokémon, there’s still a lot more to dive into.
From two-controller sprinting to backwards rock climbing, Pokemon players are finding new ways to traverse Scarlet and Violet
The Gen 9 games sure hold some interesting discoveries
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Polygon
The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4
A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
CNBC
Nintendo sets sales record with new Pokémon games on the Switch console
Nintendo said sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch surpassed 10 million units in the first three days since their global launch on Nov. 18. Investors are backing Nintendo thanks to its recent blockbusters. The company's shares are up more than 11% this...
'Pokémon' Players Are Returning 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Due to Glitches
Despite the insane hype leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new generation of Pokémon has hit players with a slew of glitches and issues. Many of the leaks leading up to the game's release had some players worried about the title's launch-day performance, and though there was a day-one patch that helped the performance, it's still in poor shape for a AAA game.
Polygon
Couch co-op isn’t dead — here are our favorite split-screen games
I am very happily dating a very lovely person and we both like playing video games together, but are also poor so we can’t afford multiple consoles or the strongest WiFi connection. Because of this we love playing split screen or general 2 player games, but this is a very hard find nowadays, and the only articles you can find on Google are sponsored and show the same 3 games.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
An 'easy' fix for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet graphics issues: A screen so small you can't see a freakin' thing
It might not be the most ideal way to play, but it works
Witcher 3 new-gen comparison shots have fans torn over how different it looks
But one former dev says it's a "huge compliment" if the two look similar
dotesports.com
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
tryhardguides.com
A job listing by Riot Games hints possible Valorant console launch
Riot Games might have hinted at an upcoming Valorant console launch in a new job posting. Since its launch in 2020, the first-person tactical hero shooter Valorant has been widely acclaimed and has been steadily amassing a player base. The game has been nominated in multiple categories at The Game Awards, including Best Esports Game, Best Multiplayer, and Best Community Support. Additionally, Valorant has become active in esports with its Valorant Champions Tour competition series. staging the inaugural Valorant Champions in Berlin in 2021.
techaiapp.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won’t Be Getting a New Game+ Feature, Ubisoft Confirms
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be getting the highly requested New Game+ mode. In a blog post, publisher Ubisoft confirmed that their latest Viking-based action RPG is in the final stages of its two-year-long post-launch content rollout, and it does not include the replayability feature. The company notes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was built as a “unique” experience that is structurally different from its predecessors. “When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding,” it reads.
IGN
Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal - Official Reveal Trailer
Watch the exciting reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal, a new DLC coming to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on December 6. This major expansion for the turn-based tactical RPG adds the new Techmarine class, new missions, and the Venerable Dreadnought combat walker to the game's campaign. Following the arrival of a new strain of the Bloom, the Grey Knights must help the Adeptus Mechanicus to stop it spreading across space in the challenging new Technophage Outbreak mission. The DLC requires the base game to play.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0