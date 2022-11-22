Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Chief receives Dogwood Award, recognizing work to keep community safe
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Dogwood Awards Tuesday, including Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason and Brian Clark with NC Ports. The award honors those who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. “The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members, veterans served traditional Thanksgiving meal on farm in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is a time many gather with friends and family, but for some military veterans and community members, spending the holiday with loved ones isn’t always possible. That’s why a Burgaw business and family partnered together to host a home-cooked meal so that no...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County receives recognition for ‘trustworthy elections’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has been announced as a finalist in an inaugural cohort recognizing election excellence across the country. The honor is a recognition that Brunswick County is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene retracts request for $170K payout from Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Board of Commissioners in Columbus County was set to discuss a more than $100,000 request from the former and future sheriff at Monday night’s meeting. Jody Greene requested $170,000 of payment for more than 2,400 comp time hours, 11 administrative hours, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma. The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington PD continues prepping new horse, name suggestions ending soon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Police Department continues to get their new horse ready to serve the community. The department decided to add the new horse because of the old age of their two current horses. The contest to name the new horse will continue through December 3rd. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lu Mil prepares for annual Christmas production
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– The Lu Mil Vineyard is putting the final touches on this year’s Christmas Production. It will be filled with many choices for visitors, including a trail of Christmas lights displays, food, gifts, candy and a store filled with memorabilia. “Here, right at Lu Mil Vineyard...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County fox tests positive for rabies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fox has tested positive for rabies in Bladen County, according to the Health Department. The fox was located in the Ammon area and is the third rabid animal identified in the county this year. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Handling holiday stress with dementia
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is upon us, and many families are gathering together to enjoy the holiday together. For those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, those gatherings can be a stressful experience. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is sharing tips to make Thanksgiving gatherings more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend. “Golden Sands”, a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Temporary road closure planned in Bladen County as crews replace drainage pipe
CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of NC 211 in Bladen County will be closed next week for a drainage pipe repair project. The NCDOT says the failing pipe will cause West Green Street in downtown Clarkton to shut down next week as crews work to fix the issue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown addressing trash collection issues due to driver shortage
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If your trash hasn’t been collected in Elizabethtown on its normal schedule, there’s a reason for that. The Town of Elizabethtown says they are aware of areas not serviced for trash collection and are working the issue. Their contracted collection company has experienced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged bomb threat against Columbus County resident
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat last month. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to a house on F M Watts Road on October 26th after the resident reported someone called his phone from a blocked number.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington offering free on-street parking this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to kick off your holiday shopping this weekend, or want to just enjoy downtown, the City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking beginning Thursday. The free parking will run from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Officials say they are making parking free...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gas prices decrease ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This is expected to be North Carolina’s busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2019, and a lot of people are hitting the road. 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive, and AAA Carolinas estimates that 1.5 million North Carolinians will drive to their destination for Thanksgiving.
