Mellotts named Adoptive Parents of the Year
OAKLAND — Garrett County’s Department of Social Services has announced that Tammy and Alex Mellott have been named the Adoptive Parents of the Year. The Department released a statement to pay tribute to the Mellotts and their contributions.
For many Mountaineers, Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some people have to work on Thanksgiving – police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, convenience store clerks, etc. Often football players and coaches are part of that group, as they are practicing or playing games on Thanksgiving.
17th-annual Bill Nesbit Memorial Hunt held Nov. 15
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The Jennings Randolph Lake project hosted the 17th annual Bill Nesbit Memorial People with Disabilities/Wounded Veterans Deer Hunt on Nov. 15. This year, JRL was able to host 16 hunters, eight of whom were veterans. Hunters were able to harvest 23 deer over the two-day event.
Prevention strategies discussed in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — James Michaels and Sandy Miller of the Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education and Outreach Program attended Monday’s regular Grantsville Town Council meeting to speak to the mayor and council members. “The reason why we’re here is that I’m the coordinator of a Substance Block...
Final ballots tallied in local election
OAKLAND — The 2022 midterm election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the final votes have been counted in Garrett County. The first mail-in ballot canvass took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and a provisional canvass took place Wednesday, Nov. 16. The final mail-in ballot canvass then followed at 10 a.m. this past Friday (Nov. 18).
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys
In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
Cattle Health Management – Calving workshop set
GRANTSVILLE — The University of Maryland Department of Animal and Avian Sciences and Maryland Extension will hold a comprehensive calving workshop for all interested cattle producers. The goal of this workshop will be to cover all areas of calving, including prepping for the farm for the upcoming calving season,...
OMLP Lions Club inducts two new members
OAKLAND — The Oakland-Mountain Lake Park (OMLP) Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Dan Shockey and Brian Antonelli, into the world’s largest service organization, the International Lions Club. Shockey is a third generation Lion as his father Greg Shockey, grandfathers Paul Shockey and Roger Glotfelty as well...
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
Coach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the hump
If the West Virginia University football season could be defined in a single game, the most recent 48-31 loss to Kansas State would probably be the most representative. Though the Mountaineers fought hard, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
Commissioners ask Public School Board for collaboration
OAKLAND — Open dialog was had between the Board of Education and the Board of Garrett County Commissioners at a public work session held Nov. 9 at the Courthouse. The primary agenda item was an update from the Board of Education on their Capital Improvement Plan. Barbara Baker, Garrett County Public Schools superintendent, led the discussion by reviewing factors that contribute to the specific CIP plan that is mapped out for fiscal year 2023 through 2029.
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set
OAKLAND — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Downtown Oakland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
