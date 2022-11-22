Read full article on original website
Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' With TMs
Technical Machines, or TMs, have long been one of the most useful resources in any Pokémon game. These items will teach your Pokémon particularly powerful moves, allowing them to learn moves that they traditionally may not have been able to. Historically, certain ones are harder to obtain than others, and you'll often have to defeat gym leaders or make significant progress in the game to get useful TMs.
'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Aren't Compatible With Pokémon HOME — Yet
The newest generation of Pokémon is here, and with it comes more than 100 new Pokémon. The ninth generation of the popular franchise continues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, letting players explore the Paldea region and collect new creatures to add to their ever-growing teams. Article continues...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Calling all Pokémon trainers, new and old! The next generation of the most popular IP in the world is here and is breaking new ground for the series. While every entry in the Pokémon franchise introduces at least a few new features or mechanics here and there, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have made arguably the biggest leap in the series to date by giving trainers access to an entirely open world in the Paldea region. This one change means a ton of the things that longtime fans have always known about the series have changed.
Here's how to solve one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's hardest puzzles
The secret menu item at the Medali gym is one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's trickiest puzzles
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
