Related
Loudoun County Public School faculty member charged with assault of student
Loudoun County school employee charged after assaulting student 'on two occasions'
School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. The case of Richard Montano, a man accused of stabbing and then setting a mother of two on fire, is now headed for a grand jury after a Fairfax County judge […]
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
Virginia State Police cruiser hit on Beltway by 15-year-old driver
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries after police said their cruiser was struck by an underage driver on the beltway in Fairfax County.
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
Driver charged after fatal October crash in Fairfax
A Fairfax man has been charged after police say he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.
17-year-old arrested after reportedly stealing $7,000 worth of power tools
A 17-year-old male was arrested in Anne Arundel County on suspicion of stealing about $7,000 of power tools from a car. This happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Laurel. Security footage tipped officers to the suspect, who is linked to nine other incidents in the past two months.
Larceny suspect hit by SUV while running from police in Prince William
When the officers approached the man, he ran away from them towards Sudley Road. The man ran across the eastbound lanes of Sudley Road and while on his way across the westbound lanes, he was hit by a 2012 Infiniti QX65.
Teens Take Deputies On Wild Ride In Stolen Vehicle, Frederick County Sheriff Says
Not even stop sticks could slow down a pair of teenagers in Maryland who took police on a high-speed pursuit through Frederick County before ultimately being apprehended by investigators, officials say. Luis Eduardo Jimenez and Octavia Natasha Seeney, both 19, are facing a host of charges following an early morning...
Driver, 79, charged in Fair Oaks crash that killed motorcyclist
A 79-year-old driver who crashed into a motorcyclist in Fair Oaks last month, resulting in the biker’s death, is now facing criminal charges. Detectives have determined that Fairfax resident Mazher Rajput did not yield to a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle when attempting to turn left from West Ox Road onto Ox Hill Road on Oct. 25, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release yesterday.
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
Superintendent files $15M lawsuit against Fauquier Hospital claiming ‘medical negligence’ contributed to son's death
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier Hospital and three other hospital staff/agents for medical negligence, which he claims contributed to the 2021 death of his son, David Collins Jeck, who died seven days after being taken to the hospital’s emergency department. The $15 million suit,...
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
