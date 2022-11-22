ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student

A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
LEESBURG, VA
WJLA

Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Driver, 79, charged in Fair Oaks crash that killed motorcyclist

A 79-year-old driver who crashed into a motorcyclist in Fair Oaks last month, resulting in the biker’s death, is now facing criminal charges. Detectives have determined that Fairfax resident Mazher Rajput did not yield to a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle when attempting to turn left from West Ox Road onto Ox Hill Road on Oct. 25, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD

