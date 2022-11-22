ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys

It's the final chance for our panelists to make a move in the season standings -- or perhaps it's a relief that this year is finally coming to an end. West Virginia (4-7/2-6) at Oklahoma State (7-4/4-4)Sat Nov 26 12:00 PM ET. Boone Pickens StadiumStillwater, OKTV: ESPN2. Rank: WVU: NR...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys

In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
WVNews

WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Class AA all-state volleyball team released

CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

The Magic Unicorn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Th…
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

17th-annual Bill Nesbit Memorial Hunt held Nov. 15

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The Jennings Randolph Lake project hosted the 17th annual Bill Nesbit Memorial People with Disabilities/Wounded Veterans Deer Hunt on Nov. 15. This year, JRL was able to host 16 hunters, eight of whom were veterans. Hunters were able to harvest 23 deer over the two-day event.
ELK GARDEN, WV
WVNews

OMLP Lions Club inducts two new members

OAKLAND — The Oakland-Mountain Lake Park (OMLP) Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Dan Shockey and Brian Antonelli, into the world’s largest service organization, the International Lions Club. Shockey is a third generation Lion as his father Greg Shockey, grandfathers Paul Shockey and Roger Glotfelty as well...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

14th Annual Turkey Trot brings over 800 in support of 4-H scholarship fund

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Thursday morning for the 14th Annual Shinnston 5K (3.1 miles) Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble. With the sun shining brightly hundreds of people were massed around the registration area, enjoying the music emanating from the...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Harrison County retail stores gear up for the holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retail stores in Harrison County are making final preparations for the holiday shopping season as Thanksgiving inches closer. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving — are two of the biggest shopping days of the season, and local businesses say they are prepared for the increase in customers.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Final ballots tallied in local election

OAKLAND — The 2022 midterm election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the final votes have been counted in Garrett County. The first mail-in ballot canvass took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and a provisional canvass took place Wednesday, Nov. 16. The final mail-in ballot canvass then followed at 10 a.m. this past Friday (Nov. 18).
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Cattle Health Management – Calving workshop set

GRANTSVILLE — The University of Maryland Department of Animal and Avian Sciences and Maryland Extension will hold a comprehensive calving workshop for all interested cattle producers. The goal of this workshop will be to cover all areas of calving, including prepping for the farm for the upcoming calving season,...
GRANTSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Prevention strategies discussed in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — James Michaels and Sandy Miller of the Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education and Outreach Program attended Monday’s regular Grantsville Town Council meeting to speak to the mayor and council members. “The reason why we’re here is that I’m the coordinator of a Substance Block...
GRANTSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Mellotts named Adoptive Parents of the Year

OAKLAND — Garrett County’s Department of Social Services has announced that Tammy and Alex Mellott have been named the Adoptive Parents of the Year. The Department released a statement to pay tribute to the Mellotts and their contributions.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

