This blue-chip Gators commit to play in prestigious Polynesian Bowl

Bowl season is just on the horizon. While the college football ranks are wrapping up their regular season schedules and preparing for their postseason aspirations, members of the high school ranks are also getting set for their winter showcases.

Among those is the Polynesian Bowl, for which four-star Florida football recruit Dijon Johnson accepted an invitation to play on Monday. The game, which spawned from the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2017, showcases some of the top senior prep prospects in the nation at Aloha Stadium in Halawa, Hawaii.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound safety out of Tampa (Florida) Wharton is pretty amped about the opportunity, according to Swamp247.

“I’m excited. It’s pretty far away. So, I’m just excited to go out there and show what I can do while also trying to have some fun on the trip,” the stand-out defensive back offered. “I can’t wait to meet some of the other guys out there. I’m just excited to be a part of the game.”

Johnson is ranked No. 97 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 101 and 11, respectively.

