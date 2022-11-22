Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17.

The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco.

Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs were trained in narcotics detection and apprehension.

“Those two dogs between them have thousands of deployments,” he said. “They have seized a lot of narcotics. They have been responsible for a lot of money seizures.”

Shutes said handling police dogs can be one of the hardest things to do as an officer, but it is also the most rewarding. He said that his dog comes with him almost everywhere he goes.

“Every time I come to work, a dog comes with me to work,” he said. “There were very few times that we went on vacation that the dog went somewhere else.”

The most rewarding part of handling the dogs for Shutes now is watching the new handlers work with their dogs.

“The most rewarding part of it now as a supervisor is getting to see the new handlers,” he said. “We have a lot of new handlers. To see them grow and bond together and know that we have left things in good hands with the handlers.”

Now that these two dogs have retired, Shutes said the department has two new dogs that have finished their narcotics detection training.

“They’re leaving next week to go to Boise for the apprehension training,” he said. “We have another handler with his K-9 partner. He’s in Utah right now. When he comes back, he will be done with his training and ready to certify in narcotics detection and apprehension as well.”

After retiring the dogs, the police department also promoted several of its officers. There were officers promoted to sergeant, corporal, lieutenant and captain.

One of the officers promoted was Lance Cartwright, who rose to the rank of Corporal. He is originally from Utah and is a third generation police officer.

“My grandpa was a trooper in Utah,” he said. “My dad was a trooper in Utah. My grandpa’s brother was an officer down in small-town Utah. It’s been an honor to work through the ranks and follow the family legacy.”

Cartwright said it felt great to be promoted to Corporal. It is something he has waited to do for a long time.

“It’s been twelve years,” he said. “I put it off for a while. I decided it was time to step up and do something else.”

Cartwright looks forward to working with the new responsibilities of his new rank.

“It’s a little more freedom,” he said. “I can wander around and help the younger guys that are coming up to the agency.”

Starting in January, Cartwright will serve as the new resource officer at Highland High School.