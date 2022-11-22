ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

3 Dead In Spring Hill Double Murder-Suicide

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that happened on Monday in Spring Hill. According to deputies, on Monday just before 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from 11071 Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill and requested deputies respond to
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Two teens arrested in connection to several overnight car burglaries

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County deputies arrested two teenagers in connection to several car burglaries in Zephyrhills overnight. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Deputies investigated a series of overnight car burglaries in the area of Charleston Club Apartments in Zephyrhills. a 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to the burglaries and deputies believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727.847.8102, option 7.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges

A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
HERNANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam

TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

