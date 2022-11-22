Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
REWARD: Plant City Police Detectives Seek Tips In Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Plant City Police Department detectives seek tips from the public in an early morning shooting. According to police, on November 19, 2022, the victim was outside his apartment building in the Madison Park Apartment complex on Village Park Road in Plant
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
3 Dead In Spring Hill Double Murder-Suicide
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that happened on Monday in Spring Hill. According to deputies, on Monday just before 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from 11071 Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill and requested deputies respond to
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
pasconewsonline.com
Two teens arrested in connection to several overnight car burglaries
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County deputies arrested two teenagers in connection to several car burglaries in Zephyrhills overnight. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Deputies investigated a series of overnight car burglaries in the area of Charleston Club Apartments in Zephyrhills. a 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection to the burglaries and deputies believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727.847.8102, option 7.
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
Missing 92-year-old Pasco County man found safe, deputies say
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A missing 92-year-old Pasco County man deputies have been searching for has been found safe, county deputies said. Jennings Forman was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday near S.R. 54 in the Zephyrhills area, the sheriff's office said in a previous news release. Authorities described the...
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
rockninefourthree.com
Cops Shot an Arsonist in the Junk and “Changed the Looks of His Groin Forever”
Cops in Florida had to shoot a guy who had an AR-15 after he threw seven Molotov cocktails at a house on Sunday. He survived . . . but one shot hit him in the GROIN. And the sheriff was no-nonsense while describing the injury. Quote, “We’ve changed the looks of his groin forever.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges
A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
“It was chaos”: Polk County woman awoke to roof on fire, tied to other alleged arsons in Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a chaotic scene at a Polk County home Sunday morning, involving a stranger beating on the windows, firefighters and flames on the rooftop, according to a north Lakeland woman. The alleged arson victim did not want her name disclosed as she described her experience. “It was chaos,” she said. […]
Dunedin man rescues neighbor as home went up in flames
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam
TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
Comments / 0