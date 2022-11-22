Read full article on original website
'A welcome feeling:' Chattanooga Rescue Mission gives warm Thanksgiving meals to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Rescue Mission provided warm Thanksgiving meals to the homeless Thursday. And those we spoke to say they felt cared for and welcomed. "There's no borderline of what we're gonna throw you into the pit of the fire. It's like, we're free to choose even when people like me come out here. See if you can find a different bite," says Ashtin Leamon.
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
Charity helps evicted Budgetel residents with a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many of us can count our blessings we gather around the table this Thanksgiving with friends and family. But not everyone is so lucky. But now, the Union Gospel Mission is helping those in need, especially those who were evicted from their homes last week. For...
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mountain View Low Vision Services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheryl Saucier talks about how Mountain View Low Vision Services was started in 2018 to help those with vision loss continue education and employment through their rehabilitation program. Stay connected with TVFCU.
Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo
Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
Hamilton County family treated for smoke inhalation, house destroyed in fire Wednesday
HARRISON, Tenn. — A fire early Wednesday morning leaves a Harrison family without a home. According to the Hamilton County EMA, at 12:30 am, a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire located at 6507 Cooley Road. Officials say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and the first...
Home is a total loss after fire in Hamilton County Wednesday night, HCOEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A home in Hamilton County is a total loss after a fire on Suck Creek Road Wednesday night, Waldens Ridge Emergency Management says. A home was completely engulfed in flames in Hamilton County Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM).
Ringgold family loses home to fire, one day before Thanksgiving
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A family of three from Ringgold lost almost everything to a house fire early Wednesday morning. A Catoosa County spokesman tells us everyone got out of the burning home safely. But that spokesman says the home was 70 percent burned when firefighters arrived. This happened at...
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
2022 Scholar Athlete: Mia Callahan, Heritage High School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wednesday we are recognizing one student athlete who is succeeding on and off the field of play. We visited Heritage High School to honor cross country athlete Mia Callahan as our 2022 Scholar Athlete, sponsored by John's Recycling.
As city council continues Airport Inn talks, one member feels quality is being sacrificed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In the wake of Chattanooga City Council passing the rezoning of the Airport Inn into multi-family housing, the topic of affordable housing surfaced again at Tuesday's meeting. What was a conversation on parking issues outside these types of housing units quickly evolved into a discussion on...
Recognize him? Search underway for man who fired shots outside Dalton bar
DALTON, Ga. — Police in Dalton need your help identifying a man who opened fire outside a bar over the weekend. No one was hurt. Police say the incident happened shortly after a fight at the Tenoch Urban Kitchen & Bar on North Hamilton Street in the early morning hours Sunday.
Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
Early runoff voting starts Saturday in Ga., but not for any counties in our viewing area
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is a go for voters in Georgia's Senate runoff race -- but not for any of the northwest Georgia counties in our viewing area. On Monday, a Georgia appeals court denied the state's request to stop in-person early voting this Saturday, letting stand a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day.
After victim's testimony, Rossville man headed to prison for molesting teen girl
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 41-year-old Rossville man will spend the next several years in prison for molesting a teen girl over the course of several months. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt says the victim 'bravely' took the witness stand to testify against him at the trial for Edgar Charles Neely.
Marion County jury finds Alabama man not guilty in Jasper man's shooting death
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury in Marion County has found a man accused in the death of a Jasper man not guilty on all charges. Marion County Criminal Court confirmed the jury acquitted 29-year-old James Hunter Scott last week at the end of his trial. Back in March...
