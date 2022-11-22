ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

'A welcome feeling:' Chattanooga Rescue Mission gives warm Thanksgiving meals to homeless

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Rescue Mission provided warm Thanksgiving meals to the homeless Thursday. And those we spoke to say they felt cared for and welcomed. "There's no borderline of what we're gonna throw you into the pit of the fire. It's like, we're free to choose even when people like me come out here. See if you can find a different bite," says Ashtin Leamon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo

Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ringgold family loses home to fire, one day before Thanksgiving

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A family of three from Ringgold lost almost everything to a house fire early Wednesday morning. A Catoosa County spokesman tells us everyone got out of the burning home safely. But that spokesman says the home was 70 percent burned when firefighters arrived. This happened at...
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

2022 Scholar Athlete: Mia Callahan, Heritage High School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wednesday we are recognizing one student athlete who is succeeding on and off the field of play. We visited Heritage High School to honor cross country athlete Mia Callahan as our 2022 Scholar Athlete, sponsored by John's Recycling.
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVC

Quiet zones aim to stop train horns in Ringgold, but at what expense?

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Our region’s first proposed quiet zone could silence train horns moving through downtown Ringgold. But what are residents giving up for a better night’s sleep?. It's all the time nonstop every day," says Ringgold resident Timm Peddie. Peddie and his fiancé Sona Sukumaran moved...
RINGGOLD, GA

