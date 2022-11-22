ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Newhall Community Center Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner For SCV Families

By Zoya Alam
 2 days ago

On Monday evening, the doors of the Newhall Community Center opened for Santa Clarita families to come together and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

The Thanksgiving celebration was hosted at the Newhall Community Center for residents to stop by and enjoy a free meal with community members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKIHb_0jKMH2yg00

Kids wait patiently for their turn in line. Linsey Towles/KHTS

“This event is open for the community, for everyone who wishes to come,” said Yolanda Ledezma, community services supervisor.

Attendees had a variety of food options, including turkey, trimmings, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and dinner rolls. In addition, there was a dessert table filled with goodies including cookies and palmiers.

Although the community Thanksgiving event is an annual tradition that has been happening for the past 20 years, this event was special, explained Ledezma: “This is the first time the event is back since the pandemic started.”

Parkway Motorcars, an auto dealership in Santa Clarita, supplied the food and paid for catering, according to Ledezma.

While Parkway sponsored the Thanksgiving Dinner, there were many volunteers at the event, including Santa Clarita City Councilmember Cameron Smyth, helping to serve food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsWCf_0jKMH2yg00

Families line up as volunteers pass out catered Thanksgiving staples. Linsey Towles/KHTS

“There are different volunteers that come together to decorate and to set up for the event. We also have city staff assisting as well,” Ledezma said.

In addition to this celebration hosted at the Newhall Center, another Thanksgiving Community Dinner is set to take place at the Canyon Country Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.

